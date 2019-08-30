Sixty days.

That’s how long teachers in Hempfield School District have been working with an expired contract.

The agreement, which ran from July 1, 2015, to June 30, established everything from teacher salaries to health insurance to sick leave. Even though teachers and school board members have been negotiating since Jan. 1 — on the taxpayer dime — the two sides remain at an impasse.

In the short-term, teachers will continue working and receive salary and benefits in accordance to the previous contract’s final year. Under the previous agreement, teacher salaries range from $48,431 to $91,142, depending on levels of experience and education.

The long-term, for now, is up in the air.

‘Work to rule’

Hempfield students, who started school on Aug. 22, shouldn’t be concerned, says Rik Appleby, a sixth-grade teacher at Landisville Intermediate Center and president of the Hempfield Education Association.

“We are looking for a contract that is fair to everyone and we will continue to work with the board to that end,” Appleby said in an email. “In the meantime, Hempfield teachers will remain committed to doing what is best for our students.”

According to a statement posted on Hempfield’s website from the school board, teachers have invoked “work to rule,” meaning they’re expected to “do no more than the absolute minimum required” by the previous contract until a new agreement is reached.

“The community can anticipate that our schools may operate differently in the short term,” the board stated. “For example, teachers may not answer emails or return calls after school hours or engage with students and parents/guardians prior to the beginning of their contractual work day.”

It continued: “In addition, while many of our dedicated teachers have assisted in welcoming students during morning drop off and afternoon pick up, this may not continue. Rest assured, the District will make necessary adjustments to ensure student safety.”

Appleby said Hempfield teachers “are proud of the extra work we do and love doing it,” but they have opted to “follow our contractually required time spent in the classroom to help negotiators understand just how much uncompensated work we do.”

That includes grading papers, making phone calls and emails to parents after hours and providing one-on-one instruction to students, he said.

The cost of negotiations

The school board has enlisted Fox Rothschild LLP, the district’s solicitor, to help negotiate the new contract. The district has incurred $32,700 in legal fees related to contract discussions since Jan. 1, when negotiations started, a district spokesperson said. The most recent meeting was Monday.

“Regarding key issues in the negotiations, some areas do remain unsettled,” school board President Bill Otto said in an email through a spokesperson. “It would not be appropriate to discuss these areas as the school board and HEA continue to bargain in good faith.”

The board said it “strongly desires to come to an agreement with HEA that is competitive for our valued staff but also fiscally responsible and sustainable.”