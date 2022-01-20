A Hempfield High School football coach and teacher is charged with corruption of minors after investigators say he sent inappropriate messages to a teen.

Thomas James Walker, 25, faces first- and third-degree misdemeanors, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Someone contacted police on Oct. 7, after a 16-year-old girl and her parent reported that a teacher from Hempfield sent her messages indicating he was "drunk and horny," the district attorney's office said.

Walker sent the messages through Snapchat around 10:30 p.m., the district attorney's office said. The girl told investigators that she received other messages, too, asking her how she was doing and inquiring about her appearance.

The girl said Walker was questioning her about why she wasn't sending him a photo of herself, according to the district attorney's office.

Walker said he sent the messages by mistake during an interview with a Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency caseworker, the district attorney's office said.

West Hempfield Township police filed charges, the district attorney's office said. As of Thursday morning, no new charges against Walker were available.