A Hempfield High School assistant football coach and teacher sent messages to a 16-year-old girl that he was drunk and sexually aroused, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Thomas James Walker, 25, was charged Thursday with corruption of minors and harassment, according to a spokesperson for the district attorney's office.

The 16-year-old girl and her parent reported to West Hempfield Township Police on Oct. 8 that a teacher from Hempfield sent her the messages on Oct. 7, the district attorney's office said.

Walker sent the messages through Snapchat around 10:30 p.m., the district attorney's office said. The girl told investigators that she received other messages, asking her how she was doing and inquiring about her appearance. Before the victim ended the communication, Walker questioned her about why she wasn't sending him a photo of herself.

During an interview with a Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency caseworker, Walker said he sent the messages by mistake, the district attorney's office said.

According to the Hempfield School District website, Walker was the junior varsity co-head coach for the Hempfield High School football team, as well as the wide receivers coach. His biography, which was removed from the district website Thursday afternoon, also listed him as a Donegal High School alumnus and a 2018 Millersville University graduate.

Walker was placed on administrative leave "immediately" after the district was alerted of the allegations, said Karen Hall, the executive director of human resources for Hempfield School District in an emailed statement. Walker later resigned from his position in December, the district added.