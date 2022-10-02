Two Hempfield School District staff members with roles relating to a controversial high school drag show last year began the 2022-23 school year with new job duties.

A French teacher who was the adviser for the high school club that hosted the drag show previously taught at two district schools but is now listed as teaching at one. And a former 10th-grade principal at the high school where the show was held is now listed as a middle school social studies teacher.

The after-school April 25 drag show hosted at Hempfield High School by the school’s Gay Sexuality Alliance student club featured adult-age performers. Though a small portion of the school’s population attended the performance, which was in its third year, the performers, who were in full drag costume, entered the school as students were leaving for the day. Video of the performance went viral on social media, and the subsequent controversy attracted nationwide media attention.

During the investigation into the circumstances of the drag show, three employees were placed on administrative leave, but at the conclusion of the investigation, school board President Grant Keener said at the May 10 board meeting there had been “no change in the employment status of any individual.” As recently as last week he declined to comment further or clarify his statement. The two employees with new job duties would not discuss if the drag show had anything to do with the change in their work responsibilities.

Here’s what we know:

Change in staff members’ responsibilities

Before, during and after the drag show investigation, the administrators and school board members have declined to name the personnel involved in the drag show and who faced the repercussions of its fallout.

However, they did say three staff members were put on administrative leave while the drag show was investigated. It was not made clear if the leave was paid or unpaid.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, Keener noted that no individual’s employment status had changed.

At the Aug. 9 school board meeting, when Superintendent Mike Bromirski shared that student club policies had changed because of how the drag show was handled, the board also approved 10 pages worth of personnel changes, including those of last year’s Gay Sexuality Alliance adviser, Kelly Tyson, who at that time was a French teacher at Hempfield High School and Centerville Middle School.

Board members approved a transfer for Tyson from French teacher at Hempfield High School and Centerville Middle School to French teacher at Hempfield High School, effective Aug. 17. According to the state Department of Education, as a French teacher at both schools, Tyson earned $65,663 in the 2021-22 academic year. Data was not available for the current year.

Cecelia Nightingale, then a senior at Hempfield High School, voiced her concerns regarding the individuals placed on administrative leave in the public comment portion of the May 10 school board meeting.

Nightingale said Tyson was absent from April 28 – three days following the drag show – to the end of the academic year. She told the board she and her classmate had been without a French teacher in the weeks leading up to a French Advanced Placement exam.

District administrators would not say if Tyson’s absence was related to the drag show.

District spokesperson Cheryl Irwin-Bass and Keener declined to comment on personnel matters, including an inquiry into Tyson’s connection to the drag show event.

Tyson did not respond to requests for comment about her different responsibilities for this school year sent via phone, email and social media.

Board members also approved the transfer of James Dague from 10th-grade principal at Hempfield High School to social studies teacher at Landisville Middle School effective Aug. 17.

Dague’s salary as a principal in the 2021-22 academic year was $128,593, according to the state Department of Education. Salary data for the 2022-23 academic year has not been released.

LNP | LancasterOnline has filed a Right to Know request for Dague’s and Tyson’s current salary. The Right to Know request also asks for the records on their transfers.

When asked about his move from principal to teacher he replied, via email, “The district decided to go in a different direction for the principal position. I was fortunate enough to be able to move to the 7th-grade social studies position and continue to serve our great students.”

He indicated in another email that he would not comment further.

Irwin-Bass and Keener declined to comment on the nature of Dague’s transfer.

Carla Vicidomini, the other adviser to the Gay Sexuality Alliance at the time of the drag show and a Hempfield High School English teacher, was not listed in the summary of personnel changes. Vicidomini did not respond to requests for comment sent via phone, email and social media.

Status of the Gay Sexuality Alliance

The Gay Sexuality Alliance, under the advisement of teachers Tyson and Vicidomini, hosted the April 25 drag show.

According to a description of the club, which has since been removed from the district’s website, the club “brings together LGBTQIA+ and straight students to support each other, provide a safe place to socialize, and work together to improve school climate for all students, regardless of sexual orientation, gender or identity expression.”

As of last week, it is unclear whether or not the Gay Sexuality Alliance will continue to exist at the high school. The club wasn’t told it could no longer operate but under the new policies, the reorganization of all clubs has been delayed.

“Requests have been made for the GSA club from students and the district anticipates that there will be a GSA club at the high school,” Irwin-Bass said in an email.

Changes to policy:

In a statement regarding the results of the drag show investigation released in June, administrators wrote, “The drag show event was found to be a symptom of a larger issue that revealed a lack of an appropriate level of oversight and supervision in the building at times, as well as inconsistent and/or a lack of procedures for certain activities.”

To remedy the lack of oversight and supervision, administrators created new policy and procedure for clubs and club activities in the district, Bromirski said at the Aug. 9 school board meeting.

All events connected to school clubs must be approved by a principal, Bromirski said. And, if there are guest speakers or groups of performers coming in, all information must be listed in advance for the principal to review. The building principal or another district administrator must be present to supervise events.

Some clubs may have permission to meet after school hours again, but such meetings must be approved at the building level.

Additionally, the high school implemented a new schedule system with one of the components being a “What I Need” period on a five-day rotation cycle. “What I Need” days one through four are periods of time at the end of each day reserved for students to meet with teachers for support in their classes. “What I Need” day five is reserved as a time for club and grade level meetings.

The school currently sends students to grade level assignments during “What I Need” day five but anticipates transitioning to club meetings at the start of the second marking period beginning in November, Irwin-Bass said in an email.

As part of the revised process, all high school clubs will also be reviewed and approved on an annual basis and club advisers will be requested to acknowledge that they are aware of the club guidelines as well as their responsibilities as an adviser.

