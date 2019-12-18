If Ephrata Area School District decides to delay school start times next year, it would be the first Lancaster County school district to do so.

And it perhaps wouldn’t be the last.

A handful of school district officials LNP contacted last week said they were watching Ephrata’s decision closely, and a couple have already begun studying sleep research that tends to support later start times, particularly for teenagers.

“Such a reform is promising because it represents an attempt to address a need for a school district, which is continuing to develop approaches to improve the emotional health of students,” Solanco Superintendent Brian Bliss said. “Through this lens, we are absolutely studying this possibility.”

For Solanco, Bliss said, one of the main challenges is transportation. The district spans 188 square miles — the largest geographic size of all 17 Lancaster County school districts.

Hauling kids to and from school and other potential challenges must be weighed against the benefits, “chief among them would be recommendations from medical personnel regarding the developmental needs of adolescents,” Bliss said, before a change is made.

At Hempfield, district spokeswoman Kim Snyder said Superintendent Mike Bromirski recently told parents that the district was “exploring the impact of this topic to our district.”

After an “internal review,” Snyder said, the district will provide an update to the school board and its parent advocacy committee. That should come in spring 2020, she said.

Watching closely

Eastern Lancaster County School District Superintendent Bob Hollister said he’s watching Ephrata’s situation closely.

“I am glad they are investigating it,” he said. “Admittedly I have not reviewed the science behind the concept to date.”

Asked if Elanco would consider later start times, Hollister said, “Maybe.”

Hollister said he’s concerned with pushing back start times because it could constrict the time frame families have for evening activities such as sports and work.

Michael Lausch, Donegal’s superintendent, said he’s interested in the subject and familiar with the research.

“I believe that everyone, not only secondary students, probably perform tasks better when well rested,” he said.

Donegal, however, currently isn’t seriously considering altering start times, he said.

Lausch commended Ephrata for taking on the task — one with many factors to consider. For example, he said, potentially switching elementary and secondary school start times could leave younger children at bus stops in the dark and require additional child care for families.

Ephrata is expected to make a recommendation to its school board in January or February, 2020.