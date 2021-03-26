The North Museum Science and Engineering Fair, Lancaster County’s flagship showcase of scientific mastery among local middle and high school students, explored uncharted territory this year: Google Slides and Microsoft PowerPoint.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the science fair was conducted solely in a virtual setting for the first time in its 68-year history. Students abandoned their usual trifold poster boards and, instead, created digital slide presentations using Google or Microsoft and submitted them via the cloud storage app Dropbox.

About 200 students from 18 schools participated in the fair. Their projects were judged by 56 STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — professionals. On Friday, the North Museum announced the fair’s top winners with a 25-minute YouTube video.

Taking home the top prize of grand champion was last year’s senior champion, Lilly Heilshorn, a senior at Hempfield High School, for her project “The Effect of Ground Composition on the Efficiency of Solar Pavers.”

This year’s senior champion was Conestoga Valley High School senior Joshua Rennekamp for his project “Using Bivalve Mollusks to detect Contaminants in Water.”

Amelie Breuninger, an eighth-grader at Lancaster Country Day School, came away with the junior champion award for her project “Analyzing the Impact of the Global COVID-19 Lockdown on Microplastics.”

Both Heilshorn and Rennekamp move on to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Judging in the international competition will take place May 3-6 via video conferencing, and the official events — featuring panels, exhibit halls, the college fair and more — will take place May 16-21.

Andrew Garner, the North Museum’s director of strategic partnership and coordinator for educational programming, said he was proud of what his team, and the students, were able to pull off during another unprecedented year.

"It was a grueling year, but (it is) so encouraging to see students’ work that directly addressed issues we were all going through, such as mask wearing, and the COVID-19 lockdown effect on air quality," he said. "We’re so glad to keep this important opportunity alive for students."

The annual event, which is free to students and families, originated in 1953. North Museum has managed it since 2009. Last year, organizers canceled the public viewing period and postponed the awards ceremony.

Science fair winners SENIOR DIVISION Grand champion: Lilly Heilshorn, grade 12, Hempfield High School, “The Effect of Ground Composition on the Efficiency of Solar Pavers.”

Senior champion: Joshan Rennekamp, grade 12, Conestoga Valley High School, “Using Bivalve Mollusks to detect Contaminants in Water.”

Senior reserve champion: Xavier Flaiz, grade 10, Warwick High School, “The Effect of Manure from Cows, Horses, and Chickens on the Activity of Methanogens.” JUNIOR DIVISION Junior champion: Amelie Breuninger, grade 8, Lancaster Country Day School, ”Analyzing the Impact of the Global COVID-19 Lockdown on Microplastics.”

Junior reserve champion: Lyla Brenner, grade 7, Warwick Middle School, “Increasing Degradation of Plastics Using Natural Enzymes.”