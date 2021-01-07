A Hempfield School District social worker has died of COVID-19 complications, the district announced Thursday afternoon.

Candice Highfield, who worked at the district for 13 years, was a social worker and a home and school visitor.

Superintendent Michael J. Bromirski announced Highfield’s death in a letter posted on the district’s website.

“Mrs. Highfield always looked for opportunities to support and advocate for students and families, and her passion and impact extended far beyond Hempfield. Many staff, students, and families interacted with her, and we know that the grief from her passing will be widespread,” Bromirski said.

As of now, the district is not closing or canceling classes, a district spokesperson said Thursday.

“Individuals will react differently to this news,” Bromirski wrote. “Our building principals and school counselors are available to provide support to students and staff. If you feel your child is having difficulty coping with this loss or any loss of a loved one, please contact your building team.”

Alexandra Chitwood, a Manheim Township Middle School counselor who died of COVID-19 in November, was the first school employee reported to have died from contracting the virus since schools re-opened in the fall.

Chitwood, 47, contracted COVID-19 after attending a scrapbooking event in Quarryville in mid-October. Despite wearing a mask, gloves, keeping hand sanitizer with her and avoiding contact with others, she still picked up the virus from another person at the event, her family said.