Hempfield School District has placed three individuals on administrative leave following a drag show hosted by the high school’s Gay Sexuality Alliance on April 25.

Hempfield School District School Board President Grant Keener told parents and community members in the district’s crowded administrative building that Superintendent Mike Bromirski is leading an ongoing investigation into the performance. So far, it has resulted in two individuals being placed on administrative leave, in addition to one that had been placed on administrative leave earlier in the investigation, Keener said. The board did not name the individuals.

More than 400 community members attended the meeting through Zoom, and nearly 30 attending in person or via Zoom spoke. Over 30 parents and community members gathered outside the administration building ahead of the board meeting with rainbow flags and clothing to show their support for the GSA and all students, they said.

The silent gathering organized by Hempfield resident Jamie Beth Cohen and nonprofit Lititz Chooses Love received support from dozens of individuals honking their car horns and shouting encouragement from their car windows.

“One thing I want to make abundantly clear to everyone: This is not about the GSA club,” Keener said. “It is not about the LGBT community. It is about figuring out what happened during that performance.”

Bromirski echoed Keener’s statement that the LGBT community and GSA are not the focus of the investigation and told attendees that the investigation will take time.

“We understand that in the absence of being able to provide additional information during an accurate investigation, sometimes people rush to judgment or draw their own conclusions without facts, speculate and/or share misinformation,” Bromirski said. “We will not respond to these claims as it could hamper the investigation.”

The incident, however, has diminished parents’ trust in the district, said parent Meredith Hilt during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“This never should have happened,” Hilt said, adding that administrators who knew about the event should have stopped it. “If you can't commit right now to protecting all children, I ask that you resign. Step aside.”

Parent William Crawford said he is angered by the event, which he believed was inappropriate. He noted, however, that his feelings were not an attack on the LGBT community.

“I fear this will get a pass in fear of offending the LGBT community,” Crawford said. “If we brought in Chippendales dancers for the heterosexual girls … would that be OK?

Student and Gay Sexuality Alliance Vice President Miguel Angel Rosado was present at the event and said the event has been held for three years without complaint. Rosado said the event was educational and hopes the drag shows will continue at the school in the future.

“I feel like the district took the wrong side when it came to pointing fingers when determining who’s at fault,” Rosado said. “As someone in the LGBT community and as someone who was physically present at the event, and as someone who I like to think is educated enough to make the argument, I think that what the district is doing is wrong. This is a case of lack of actual responsibility, lack of education, and double standards.”