Ten students at Landisville Middle School staged a walkout and protest Tuesday morning in opposition to proposed school district policies that they call censorship.

The Hempfield School District board of directors is considering a set of policies that would lay the groundwork for reviewing and potentially removing library books deemed sexually explicit or inappropriate for students.

The proposed policies establish guidelines for the selection and review of books in the district’s libraries, including a rule ensuring books with sexually explicit content or material are no longer available to students. Sexually explicit content and material is defined in one policy as “material that encourages an excessive interest in sexual matters and graphically describes/illustrates sexual behavior or acts of any kinds.”

The students said the policies would hurt their education and infringe on their civil rights.

“Censorship is the child of fear and the father of ignorance,” said eighth-grader Olllie Wenditz, who organized the demonstration.

Wenditz, who is a transgender male, said he wanted to defend free speech and books with LGBTQ content that could be removed from the library under the policy. He has previously spoken out against the district’s policy limiting student athletes to participating on teams aligning with their sex at birth, and earlier this year said the district closed its middle school gym locker rooms in response to his plans to use the boys’ locker room.

Students walked out of school Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. They protested outside for 45 minutes before returning to class. During the demonstration they carried signs with slogans like “Ban hate, not books” and “You can censor books, but you can’t censor our voices,” and at times locked arms.

There were no counter protesters.

Landisville Middle School Principal Shane Mack and a school security officer supervised the protest from about 50 feet away and did not intervene. Mack said he met with students prior to the protest and allowed them to proceed.

“It is always good when students want to be civic-minded and speak out within certain parameters,” Mack told LNP | LancasterOnline prior to the protest.

He said LNP | LancasterOnline could not speak with the students.

One parent said Tuesday afternoon that the school did not take disciplinary action against students who participated.

While Hempfield Superintendent Michael J. Bromirski did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment on the students’ concerns, in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline, he praised school officials for their handling of the demonstration.

“Building administrators worked with students to allow them to respectfully express their opinions, while ensuring their safety and no major disruptions to the school day,” he wrote.

School board President Dylan Bard did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment on the protest.

During the protest, the students chanted in unison: “What do we want? The freedom to read. When do we want it? Now.”

They spoke out individually about the policies, which they believe will remove books that contribute to their education. They said some have been part of school curriculums for years.

“If they are taken away, the children of the future will know very little about what the real world is like,” one said.

Another student said that controversial books are a better source of information than what children would find if they looked for the same topics on the internet.

“If you are so concerned about the content that children are reading in books, why not take away their iPads,” they said.

The students’ concerns echoed those of a larger protest that took place prior to the first reading of the policies at the school board’s May 9 meeting. More than 140 people took part in that protest, including counter-protesters in support of the policies.

The school board voted to advance the policies to a second reading at its 7 p.m. meeting June 13 at 200 Church St. in East Hempfield Township. If the board approves the policies at that meeting, they would go into effect immediately.