Advisers to the Hempfield High School Gay Sexuality Alliance club received approval to hold the April 25 drag show that sparked controversy in the district, according to the results of the investigation posted by administration.

The district posted the results to the fact-finding portion of its investigation into the drag show on the school district website and listed initial actions that it plans to take to ensure supervision and enhance accountability relating to after-school and club events.

“The drag show event was found to be a symptom of a larger issue that revealed a lack of an appropriate level of oversight and supervision in the building at times, as well as inconsistent and/or a lack of procedures for certain activities,” read the statement.

At a Monday, June 6, committee meeting, Superintendent Michael Bromirski said the investigation was nearing its conclusion and the district would finalize personnel recommendations when the investigation was complete. However, during the meeting or in its announcement, administration didn’t share the names of the three employees who were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The district's statement at its website does not mention the three employees or if any further disciplinary actions have been taken or are being considered.

“As has been consistently communicated, the district is limited in what it can share publicly about investigations involving students and staff, and cannot share the details of any disciplinary action due to an employee’s right to privacy,” read the statement. “There is often a desire for more information to be shared publicly than can be done. That, however, should never be an indication that the district is ignoring a concern or covering up facts.”

LNP | LancasterOnline is reaching out to the district for further comment.

Building administrators were aware of the event and principals were in the building when guests arrived, according to the statement. The event had also been publicized at the high school through Schoology posts to club members and school-wide announcements.

According to district policy and Pennsylvania school code, clearances are not required for guests visiting the school irregularly and not providing for the care, supervision, guidance or control of children but the guests went through an established visitor screening process which includes an instant background check against the Megan’s Law database.

Performers were not paid or contracted by the district.

“There was a lack of professional judgment in allowing the guests to continue to the event, as they were dressed inappropriately for a school setting,” read the statement.

The district also shared in its statement that permission slips are not normally required for extracurricular activities taking place at the school or if transportation isn’t required.

It’s also not a “consistent” practice for the school to take attendance and maintain attendance records for student activities and clubs.

Administrators and the board had expressed their concerns and disapproval of the event since the onset of the investigation.

In an initial statement posted April 29, the district apologized for the event and wrote that it was “appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity.”

Corrective Actions

As a result of the investigation, the district plans to review and enforce adherence to current policies and procedures as well as tighten internal controls and accountability. There is also a plan to review and adjust “related” policies and record keeping guidelines as needed, according to the statement.

Specific policies or guidelines were not referenced in the statement.

“The issues that were brought to light through the investigation have led to a review of existing processes and procedures, clarification of expectations, and the identification of gaps and corresponding solutions,” read the statement.”

The district plans to also revise its processes for club management including an annual review, record keeping procedures and supervisory expectations. The district also plans to “ensure proper administrator supervision” in the building when student extracurricular events and activities are occurring.

This story will be updated.