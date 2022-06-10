Advisors to the Hempfield High School Gay Sexuality Alliance club received approval to hold the April 25 drag show that sparked controversy in the district, according to the results of a fact-finding investigation posted at the school district’s website.

The district's post listed initial actions that it plans to take to ensure supervision and enhance accountability relating to after-school and club events.

“The drag show event was found to be a symptom of a larger issue that revealed a lack of an appropriate level of oversight and supervision in the building at times, as well as inconsistent and/or a lack of procedures for certain activities,” read a statement posted with the results.

At a Monday committee meeting, Superintendent Michael Bromirski said the investigation was nearing its conclusion and the district would finalize personnel recommendations when the investigation was complete. However, during the meeting or in its announcement, administration didn’t share the names of the three employees who were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The post announcing the results of the fact-finding portion of the district's investigation does not mention the three employees or if any further disciplinary actions have been taken or are being considered.

“As has been consistently communicated, the district is limited in what it can share publicly about investigations involving students and staff, and cannot share the details of any disciplinary action due to an employee’s right to privacy,” read the statement. “There is often a desire for more information to be shared publicly than can be done. That, however, should never be an indication that the district is ignoring a concern or covering up facts.”

District spokesperson Cheryl Irwin-Bass and school board president Grant Keener didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment from LNP | LancasterOnline.

Building administrators were aware of the event and principals were in the building when guests arrived, according to the statement. The event had also been publicized at the high school through Schoology posts to club members and school-wide announcements. Schoology is a learning management system that Hempfield School District uses to create, manage and share assignments and resources in its schools.

An approved event

Gay Sexuality Alliance advisors Kelly Tyson and Carla Vicidomini organized events with drag queen performers annually since 2020, with the permission of ninth-grade Principal Beth Becker, according to email correspondences received through a Right to Know request filed by school district resident Peter Taraborelli.

The news of the event, according to a response to Taraborelli’s Right to Know request, was also shared in a school-wide announcement through the Hempfield High School Morning Show – the school’s morning announcements.

The Right to Know Request asked for copies of correspondence between the administration and leaders of the club. Taraborelli is a freelance photographer with LNP | LancasterOnline, but he did not file his Right to Know request on behalf of the organization.

The request was granted in part and denied in part. The district redacted records that identified minors 17 and younger.

LNP | LancasterOnline filed a Right to Know request on May 3. On May 9, the district’s Open Records Officer Karen Hall responded that the district would require an additional 30 days to respond and that it would respond on or before June 10. LNP | LancasterOnline has not received a response as of 11 a.m. Friday, June 10.

In an email conversation included in the district’s response to Taraborelli’s Right to Know request, Tyson asked a drag queen in January 2020 to visit the school as a guest speaker. When the drag queen asked to have another performer accompany her, Tyson proposed reserving the high school’s performing arts center so the queens could perform.

Vicidomini contacted Becker and Performing Arts Center Coordinator Greg Bierly about reserving the space. The advisors received approval to use the center in 2020 and 2021.

The most recent drag show had originally been scheduled for March 21 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. That performance was canceled, according to the morning announcements from March 21, but a reason for its cancellation was not given.

A segment of the morning announcements show on April 25 mentioned the April 25 performance that, according to the announcement, took place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Hackman auditorium. The morning announcements, titled “Hempfield High School Morning News Show'' are broadcast each day in the high school and posted on YouTube.

Clearances and supervision

Drag queens associated with entertainment company Depiro’s Divas were at the performance, according to company owner Michael Depiro. Although a report published by Harrisburg 100 included a link to the Depiro’s Divas website when it mentioned the event “featured professional dancers,” Depiro said his company wasn’t involved in the event, the dancers participated on their own and they had agreed to appear for free.

According to district policy and Pennsylvania school code, clearances are not required for

guests visiting the school irregularly and not providing for the care, supervision, guidance or control of children but the guests went through an established visitor screening process which includes an instant background check against the Megan’s Law database.

Performers were not paid or contracted by the district.

“There was a lack of professional judgment in allowing the guests to continue to the event, as they were dressed inappropriately for a school setting,” read the statement.

A 49-second video that circulated on social media and was shared by several news sites has been confirmed as footage of the performance depicting the dress and dance of the performers. LNP | LancasterOnline received a full version of the video from Hempfield Area School District parent Meridith Hilt and confirmed that a Hempfield student filmed the video and posted it to their TikTok account.

One drag queen is seen in the video wearing a tight-fitting green leotard that extends to the knees but is cut away at the inner thighs and sides of the buttocks area. The performer, who has shoulder-length black hair, is also wearing knee-high high-heeled boots.

Another queen seen in the video wears thong-like bottoms that appear to expose the sides of their buttocks. They are also shown wearing a yellow crop top that extends to just above the belly button and a bright yellow jacket. The performer’s blonde wig is tied into two ponytails.

The other two performers in the video, who wear orange-red wigs, seem to be slightly more clothed, with one wearing a short blue dress and another wearing a blue leotard ensemble. Both dance in black, knee-high high-heeled boots.

It’s possible, however, that the drag queens in the video were not exposing skin. Depiro said the performers often wear about “seven layers” of skin-colored tights and stockings beneath their costumes. Depiro declined to identify the queens involved in the performance.

The district also shared in its statement that permission slips are not normally required for extracurricular activities taking place at the school or if transportation isn’t required.

It’s also not a “consistent” practice for the school to take attendance and maintain attendance records for student activities and clubs.

Administrators and the board had expressed their concerns and disapproval of the event since the onset of the investigation.

In an initial statement posted April 29, the district apologized for the event and wrote that it was “appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity.”

Corrective Actions

As a result of the investigation, the district plans to review and enforce adherence to current policies and procedures as well as tighten internal controls and accountability. There is also a plan to review and adjust “related” policies and record keeping guidelines as needed, according to the statement.

Specific policies or guidelines were not referenced in the statement.

“The issues that were brought to light through the investigation have led to a review of existing processes and procedures, clarification of expectations, and the identification of gaps and corresponding solutions,” read the statement.”

The district plans to also revise its processes for club management including an annual review, record keeping procedures and supervisory expectations. The district also plans to “ensure proper administrator supervision” in the building when student extracurricular events and activities are occurring.

