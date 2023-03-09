Hempfield School District has temporarily closed its middle school locker rooms for student gym classes to find solutions that will best meet students’ “individual privacy preferences.”

The news of the closure came around the time that Landisville Middle School eighth-grader and transgender male Ollie Wenditz started gym classes and the district hasn’t said when locker rooms will reopen. A day before the district closed its locker rooms, he had met with the school principal, vice principal and his guidance counselor regarding his changing preferences. Ollie had requested to change in the boys’ locker room.

“My immediate thought after the confusion was – it’s because of me,” Ollie said. “It’s too much of a coincidence - it happened right after I asked to use the guys’ changing room.”

Hempfield School District spokesperson Cheryl Irwin-Bass did not respond to an email from LNP | LancasterOnline asking if students were unable to use the locker rooms to prevent students from changing in the same room as a transgender student.

In response to an emailed question asking why the locker rooms were closed, Irwin-Bass wrote that “School administrators have been engaged in an ongoing discussion about ways to enhance student privacy in our schools’ locker rooms. They have been actively working on solutions that provide options for students when changing for physical education classes, with the ultimate goal of meeting students’ individual privacy preferences.”

On the first day of gym class, students didn’t change for class but Ollie realized he’d been incorrectly placed in the girls’ class and had to arrange with his guidance counselor to be switched back into the boys’ class – something he said had already been arranged with the guidance counselor earlier in the year.

Last year, when he was in the boys’ class for the first time as a transgender male, he changed in the bathroom rather than in the boys’ locker room. While that was an option this year, he said he’d now feel more comfortable changing in the boys’ locker room.

Locker rooms at both middle schools were open during the first and second marking periods prior to Ollie’s first day of gym class. The third marking period runs from Jan. 17 to March 22.

An exact date when the locker rooms will reopen for gym classes is unknown. And, in the meantime, students are expected to wear their gym clothes to school.

“Until solutions are in place, students are not changing for P.E. classes at the middle schools,” Irwin-Bass said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “PE teachers are aware of this decision and have been planning accordingly. Every effort is being made to expedite all reasonable options.”

Communication from the district

Lynn Wenditz, Ollie’s mother, said parents didn’t receive any communication that the locker rooms were closed. When Ollie informed her, she emailed Landisville Middle School Principal Shane Mack, Assistant Superintendent Tab Musser, Superintendent Michael Bromirski and Ollie’s guidance counselor, Stephen Sharp, asking why they’d been closed. Wenditz shared the email conversation with LNP | LancasterOnline.

“Right now, we are not happy with how this has been/is being handled,” Wenditz wrote in the email. “Our takeaway is that these actions are exclusionary and discriminatory towards Ollie because he is transgender. Ollie has not felt supported this year and I want to know how the administration is going to change that.”

In response, Mack wrote “we are actively working on putting solutions in place to provide options for students when changing for physical education classes, with the ultimate goal to meet students’ individual privacy preferences.”

“To address your other concern, I’m sorry to hear that you believe our actions have been exclusionary and discriminatory towards Ollie,” Mack wrote. “Your earlier feedback has been overwhelmingly positive regarding our ability to provide support, and our commitment is to continue to deliver that support.”

Wenditz is unhappy with the district’s response but said she does not plan to make any further complaints as doing so is not in Ollie’s best interest.

“It’s difficult – obviously you want your kids to have an easy time with things and Ollie faces challenges that I have no experience dealing with,” Wenditz said. “But in the scheme of things, I look at it as choosing my own battles.”

The district’s culture, particularly in regards to its treatment of transgender students, is troubling to Ollie and his mother.

In July 2022 – after 18 months of discussion – Hempfield School District became the first in Pennsylvania to approve a policy limiting transgender athletes to playing on a sports team aligning with their sex at birth rather than their gender identity. That discussion was sparked when one high school athlete sought to play with the team that did not align with the sex at birth.

Additionally, Ollie and his mother have reported instances of bullying in Ollie’s gym class including one student calling him a slur. While Ollie’s counselor helped resolve those issues, Ollie said he’s upset by the administration’s decision to close the locker rooms.

Overall, the administration’s response “makes me feel like I’m less human,” Ollie said, “It makes me feel like they do not – that the principal does not – believe that I am a dude. It hurts.”