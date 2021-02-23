A Hempfield School District school bus with students on board was struck by another vehicle in Elizabethtown Borough on Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Initial dispatch reports indicated that the bus was struck by a van in the 800 block of South Market Street just before 2:47 p.m., the supervisor said.

The bus belonged to Hempfield School District, though the students on board were Hempfield and Columbia residents that attend non-public and Intermediate Unit 13 schools, according to Kimberly Snyder, school district spokesperson.

Snyder was unsure how many students were onboard the bus when it was struck.

Snyder said she could not comment on any students that may have been injured in the crash.

The supervisor said no one was injured in the crash.

The bus was en route to Elizabethtown Area High School when it was struck, according to Troy Portser, a spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Area School District. IU13 operates a classroom at Elizabethtown Area High School, though the students onboard the bus do not belong to the Elizabethtown Area School District.

Both ends of the 800 block of South Market were shut down as the scene was cleared, the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure how the crash occurred.

Snyder said she was unsure of how much damage the bus received in the crash, though she said the bus was not totaled.