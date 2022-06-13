The Hempfield School Board Tuesday will discuss an addition to its athletics policy that would require student athletes to play on sports teams corresponding with their sex at birth, with “reasonable accommodations.”

The school board voted 7-2 to add language to the policy at a June 5 policy committee meeting that includes defining biological sex as the “biological distinction between male and female based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up.”

The title of proposed policy 123.1 is “Sex-Based Distinctions in Athletics,” and is available for public review at lanc.news/3QkaNn1.

Tomorrow’s regular board meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the school district’s public board room at 200 Church St. in East Hempfield Township.

School board members Jim Maurer and Mike Donato voted against fellow board member Dylan Bard’s June 5 motion to add the language to the athletics policy. In discussion leading up to the vote, Maurer expressed concerns that a policy deemed discriminatory in nature could result in a loss of federal funding to the school through Title IX.

“We’ve been advised that there’s a penalty if we were to proceed against (Title IX), and that we would lose our federal funds,” Maurer said at the June 5 meeting.

Title IX protects students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. The U.S Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights issued a notice of interpretation in June 2021, explaining that Title IX includes discriminiation based on sexual orientation and based on gender identity.

“We have also been advised not to be the first in Pennsylvania to take on this action,” Maurer said.

Title IX is referenced in the first draft of the policy written with guidance from the district’s solicitor, Fox Rothschild, and the Independence Law Center – a Harrisburg-based law firm with a reputation for opposing LGBT rights in favor of religious liberty.

While the draft acknowledges that sex is a “protected class” under Title IX, it states that “Title IX preserved sex-based distinctions for interscholastic athletics, since it was widely recognized that such distinctions were essentially for providing competitive opportunities for girls.”

The competitiveness of female sports as well as the safety and privacy of Hempfield’s female athletes has been a point of contention in the more than year-long debate surrounding transgender athletes’ inclusion in the district’s interscholastic athletics policy.

For example, at the June 5 committee meeting, Katey Caddick, a 10th-grade student athlete at Hempfield High School, said she has felt uncomfortable changing in the same locker room as someone who was biologically a male at birth.

“I'm not trying to make this an uncomfortable environment with the members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Caddick said at the meeting. “But we also have to consider the comfort and safety of girls that have a right to expect privacy in the locker room.”

The debate began when a high school sophomore competed on the girls track team in spring 2021, after coming out as transgender and running on the boys cross country team in fall 2020.

The student still attends Hempfield High School but has not attempted to participate in athletics since spring 2021, according to the student’s mother. She did not wish to comment further or have her name or her student’s name published in LNP | LancasterOnline.

‘Reasonable accommodations’

The proposed policy specifies two “reasonable accommodations” for student athletes to play on teams of the opposite sex.

When the school doesn’t have a “female team” for a sport, females would be permitted to try out for teams “designated for males,” according to the draft of the policy. Also, male students would be permitted to try out for “teams designated for females” if they provide a doctor’s note to the school’s athletic director to certify the student hasn’t started “male puberty.”

The draft of the policy includes a note that all Hempfield students and adults should “be respectful and welcoming to all students regardless of gender identity or any other class.” Additionally, the policy references additional policies on harassment, hazing and bullying, adding that violations are subject to discipline.

At the June 5 committee meeting, resident Maureen Eccleston expressed concern for transgender students, noting that transgender youth face an increased risk of bullying and that nearly 35% have attempted suicide.

“Sports can be a positive experience, even an essential part of school for so many kids, so let’s let the kids play,” Eccelston said at the meeting. “Hempfield has a policy on bullying that includes anything that interferes with the student's education creates a threatening environment or substantially disrupts the orderly operation of the school and there is no question that preventing the child from participating in any school activity based on their gender identity is bullying.”

Former school board president Bob Mellinger, on the other hand, believes a transgender student’s inclusion on a sports team according to their gender identity could increase their susceptibility to bullying.

“You must ensure that students that have changed their identity are not harmed by hate and abuse,” he said June 5. “If you really want to protect transgender people, then don’t allow them to participate on a sports team where they will be subject to ridicule - don’t put them in the spotlight.”