The Hempfield School Board recently revised its policy on recording public meetings after pausing a meeting earlier this year and asking residents to destroy recordings they were making.

The updated policy notes “all participants attending a public meeting should presume that the meeting is being recorded.” Those wishing to record a meeting previously had to notify the board prior to the meeting.

State law allows school board meetings to be recorded.

Hempfield School District Superintendent Mike Bromirski said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline that the board’s practice has been and will continue to be in compliance with the state’s open meetings law, known as the Sunshine Act.

Melissa Melewsky, media law attorney for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the board’s former policy was inconsistent with the law. However, she said only a judge can determine whether or not it was a true violation of the Sunshine Act. This law, she said, is citizen enforced.

“State law guarantees the public’s right to record meetings,” Melewsky said. “A policy that interferes with that right is subject to the law, subject to challenge.”

Mark Fitzgerald, the school district’s solicitor, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline that the board’s former policy on recording public meetings was in compliance with the law under an exception that allows the adoption and enforcement of “reasonable rules” to maintain order.

“The Sunshine Act explicitly recognizes that a school board is empowered with the authority to promulgate rules designed to maintain order,” Fitzgerald said in his email. “For many years, the district has recognized the reasonable practice of requiring meeting attendees to notify the board. … Such a practice balanced the overarching requirement that school boards are empowered to run its own meeting while balancing the rights of citizens to record the meeting.”

Melewsky said the board’s previous policy was not reasonable.

The open meetings law “allows agencies to adopt and enforce reasonable rules for their use, but it doesn’t allow those rules to interfere with the right to record,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Hempfield’s school board procedures have been questioned in relation to the Sunshine Act. Recent changes to the frequency and approach to the board’s meetings prompted concerns about transparency and access from parents.

At its December 2021 reorganization meeting, the school board voted to hold three instead of six monthly meetings. It also cut its full board meetings from twice to once a month.

A ‘reasonable’ debate

A little more than an hour into the school board’s Jan. 25 building and grounds/finance committee meeting, board member Dylan Bard “interrupted the meeting to question residents recording the meeting,” according to minutes from the meeting posted at lanc.news/3jBio1x. Residents were asked to destroy any recordings, and it was noted there were no requests submitted to the board seeking permission to record, according to the minutes.

LNP | LancasterOnline was made aware of the incident when district resident Jamie Beth Cohen included the media outlet in an email she sent to Keener, Bromirski and Bard on Jan. 27. Cohen attended the meeting via Zoom.

In the email, Cohen expressed her concern about the incident at the Jan. 25 meeting, writing that she and “many in attendance interpreted” it as a “clear attempt (and a successful one) to prevent the public from recording.”

Keener replied to her email on Jan. 28, noting that members of the public are welcome to record meetings but that members must inform the board beforehand so other attendees could be alerted.

“During Tuesday’s meeting, Mr. Bard noticed that an audience member appeared to be recording the proceedings,” Keener said in his reply to Cohen’s email. “Since this individual had not informed the board of their intent to record prior to the meeting, the district’s procedure was not followed. Accordingly, I requested that recording cease.”

Keener declined a request to comment for this story but deferred to Bromirski’s statements.

When asked about Keener’s request that recording stop, Bromirski in an April 7 email to LNP | LancasterOnline said “to my knowledge, no one was forced to stop recording at any of our meetings.”

He said the recording policy was changed not because of the Jan. 25 incident, but because meetings are open for people to attend in person and through live-streaming, so it “made sense” to presume all meetings were being recorded.

But, he did defend the former policy in response to Melewsky’s interpretation of the Sunshine Act.

“The key word to me is ‘reasonable’ and that is subjective,” Bromirski said in an email. “We should not be stating or implying that one’s opinion is fact.”

Stuart Knade, chief legal officer for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, supports the school board's previous policy on recording meetings.

Knade told LNP | LancasterOnline on Wednesday that the former policy was not unreasonable because it didn’t prevent anyone from recording. The board’s act of stopping a recording was simply dealing with someone not following the policy, Knade said.

“Reasonable minds can differ about what reasonable means,” he said.

From Melewsky’s perspective, reasonableness is determined by the reason for imposing a regulation for a policy. For example, she said, a reasonable rule might be to dictate where a broadcaster places large equipment to prevent it from interfering with someone else’s ability to see or hear the meeting.

“I have no idea why (Hempfield) did, but the fact that it has prohibited at least one person from recording a public meeting is a significant problem,” Melewsky said. “I would say it’s evidence of unreasonableness.”