In a move likely to have statewide implications, Hempfield School District’s board Tuesday approved a policy limiting student athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex at birth.

Believed to be the first such policy adopted by a school board in Pennsylvania, Hempfield’s new rule may attract court challenges that will determine if such a policy can withstand legal and constitutional scrutiny. However, in a statement he attributed to the full board, board President Grant Keener said Hempfield is “confident in the legality of the policy.”

With the 6-2 vote, the policy goes into effect immediately. Keener, board members Dylan Bard, Richard Garber, Linda Johnston, Justin Wogelmuth and Charles Merris voted in favor of the policy. Mike Donato and Jim Maurer voted against it. Board Vice President Pat Wagner wasn’t present at the meeting.

“I will continue to openly oppose this policy,” Maurer said. “I will not accept the board’s vote regarding this policy. … This policy invalidates gender identity and contradicts our mission statement that we just went through.”

Maurer said the policy opens the district up to lawsuits and could potentially impact federal funding through Title IX, a federal policy protecting students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

"We're at risk for further lawsuits in the future which would take away dollars that should be available for our students for educational needs," Maurer said.

Debate on how to include transgender athletes in sports at Hempfield began when a high school sophomore competed on the girls track team in spring 2021 after coming out as transgender and having run on the boys cross country team in fall 2020.

That student still attends Hempfield High School but has not attempted to participate in athletics since spring 2021, according to the student’s mother. She did not wish to comment further or have her name or her student’s name published in LNP | LancasterOnline.

Hempfield student Ollie Wenditz, however, is a transgender student who had hoped to play in basketball in the district.

Ollie, 13, spoke out against the policy during public comment.

“I feel awful,” Ollie, who is a rising eighth grader, said after the meeting. “I am genuinely so disgusted and hurt by this, and I’m not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting. I can’t believe they would strip me of my rights.”

Ollie’s mother, Lynn Wenditz, said they have not made a decision about pursuing a complaint against the policy, which they said is discriminatory toward transgender students like Ollie, but they are considering it. American Civil Liberties Union Trans Right Organizer Naiymah Sanchez, who attended Tuesday's meeting, said the organization is against Hempfield’s new athletics policy and that it would work with any students interested in filing a complaint.

“I’m not surprised (by the decision), but I’m very disappointed,” Lynn Wenditz said.

When asked about playing basketball for Hempfield, Ollie said “I want to, but now that this happened, I don’t know if I’ll be able to.”

During public comment, he said if he were to try out for the basketball team, he would not want to be on the girls team, which is the team that aligns with his sex at birth.

"It would make me feel uncomfortable to be on the girls team because I am not a girl,” Ollie said

Statewide implications

Representatives from both the American Civil Liberties Union and Pennsylvania School Board Association say they’re not aware of any other school districts in Pennsylvania that have adopted or are taking the approach that Hempfield has chosen.

“The foremost job of schools is to create a welcoming and supportive environment that gives every child the opportunity to learn and grow to their full potential,” said Sanchez in an ACLU statement following the board meeting. “What the Hempfield School Board did tonight is an attack on the very children whom the board is charged with protecting and supporting. This discrimination is dangerous and cruel; the ACLU of Pennsylvania is ready to fight this policy if it is implemented.”

Other Lancaster County districts are taking note of Hempfield’s policy, though. At a recent Conestoga Valley School District board meeting, members agreed to discuss revising the district’s current athletic policy, noting that Hempfield had moved forward with its own.

The Education Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy group, issued an open letter to Hempfield expressing concern that the policy discriminates illegally against transgender students.

Kristina Moon, senior attorney for the Education Law Center said she will not comment on the law center’s potential legal strategy, but — without referring to a specific case — she said a lawyer from the center could represent an individual student or parent filing a lawsuit under Title IX. Without a complaint from a student, lawyers can sometimes file a preliminary injunction to prevent a discriminatory action from happening, Moon said.

Hempfield’s policy acknowledges that sex is a “protected class” under Title IX, and states that “Title IX preserved sex-based distinctions for interscholastic athletics, since it was widely recognized that such distinctions were essential for providing competitive opportunities for girls.” Hempfield wrote its policy using the advice of the Independence Law Center, a Harrisburg-based law firm with a history of opposing LGBTQ rights in favor of religious liberty.

Statement by Naiymah Sanchez, trans rights organizer at the ACLU of Pennsylvania “Trans students participate in sports for the same reasons other young people do: to challenge themselves, improve fitness, and be part of a team. Having the opportunity to participate in sports results in positive outcomes for students — better grades, greater homework completion, higher educational and occupational aspirations, and improved self-esteem. “The foremost job of schools is to create a welcoming and supportive environment that gives every child the opportunity to learn and grow to their full potential. What the Hempfield School Board did tonight is an attack on the very children whom the board is charged with protecting and supporting. This discrimination is dangerous and cruel; the ACLU of Pennsylvania is ready to fight this policy if it is implemented.”

Community input

Before Tuesday’s meeting, about 50 parents, residents and community members came out to the Hempfield district administration building at 200 Church St. in support of all Hempfield students. Many wore or waved rainbow pride flags.

Piper Keller, a 12-year old and rising seventh grader in the Hempfield School District, attended the gathering in support of LGBT students. Her mother, Heather Conlon-Keller, said Piper has several friends who are nonbinary, meaning they don’t identify as a male or female.

Piper hopes to play lacrosse at Hempfield this year and said having a transgender girl on her team won’t give the team a boost or make the team worse.

Some parents who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, however, said Hempfield’s new athletic policy will protect athletes.

“Policy 123 does not discriminate or violate individual rights — it protects them,” resident Richard Boyer said. “I want to thank the board members who have voted for this updated and amended policy. Preserving the equality and integrity for girls sports ensures their future opportunities to excel as an athlete and represent Hempfield.”

To board members who might vote against the policy he said “good luck in your future endeavors as your time in that seat will end, and you will be replaced.”

Comments from those in favor of the policy have caused Lynn Wenditz and her son Ollie distress, she said during public comment.

“(My son) hears these decisions you guys are making, these things you’re saying about him and everything that tells him he’s not good enough, that there’s something wrong with him,” said Lynn Wenditz, who was visibly emotional while addressing the board. “He’s an amazing child. He’s smart. He’s clever. He’s kind. He’s loving. And he just wants to be treated like any other student in the school district.”