When: School board meeting Tuesday.

What happened: The board approved new plans to comply with state directives on coronavirus, due to new higher levels of COVID-19 cases recorded in Lancaster County and around the state. Superintendent Mike Bromirski presented information on how the district is responding to the pandemic.

Background: Since the beginning of the school year, Hempfield has provided three options to individual families and students: in-person learning, virtual learning through a remote connection to the classroom and the district’s HAVEN cyber-school. After the Thanksgiving break, all learning at Hempfield is now virtual until Monday. District administrators plan to reopen the schools for in-person learning on that day.

State recommendations and requirements: Bromirski explained that to reopen for in-person learning through the end of the current semester, Hempfield officials had to sign an attestation form showing the district would follow safety guidelines including new rules on masks, social distancing and case monitoring.

Look it up: The entire presentation is available on district’s website, attached to the board’s Tuesday agenda.

Case counts: Bromirski said the total coronavirus cases recorded in the district through the entire first part of the school year to date is 50, with no observed incidents of COVID spreading from one person to another within the schools.

Quotable: “All of our staff have done an amazing job,” Bromirski said.

Next steps: District officials will continue to monitor case counts. Bromirski urged parents to have backup plans in place for child care, noting that under the new protocols, an individual school may be closed for in-person learning with little advance notice.

Reorganization: The board re-elected Michael Donato as president and Grant Keener as vice president. Meetings will continue to be the first and second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.