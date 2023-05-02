Hempfield school board members met behind closed doors last month with the attorney who helped the district craft its 2022 policy banning transgender athletes from competing on teams that correspond with their gender identity.

The meeting with Randall Wenger, chief counsel for the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, occurred as the 7,800-student school district prepares to revise its library book policy. Wenger has helped several schools across Pennsylvania develop policies limiting student access to library books that deal with topics like race, gender identity and sexuality.

Wenger was seen being escorted into the school district offices following an April 20 public meeting. Board president Dylan Bard confirmed that Wenger joined them for an executive session — a private gathering often used to discuss sensitive personnel or legal matters.

Wenger, who did not respond to requests for comment, is an influential conservative lawyer whose religious liberty cases have been heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, including last month’s case involving a former postal worker from Providence Township who refused to work Sundays. He also played a key role in the landmark 2014 Hobby Lobby U.S. Supreme Court case allowing employers to exclude contraceptives from health care plans.

The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act sets the rules for school boards, municipalities and a host of other government agencies. Bard, the board president, said meeting privately with Wenger is permitted because the board had an existing contract with Independence Law Center dating to July 2021.

“As a result of that contract, the board has the right to meet with Independence Law Center as they were retained to provide legal representation and legal and policy advice to the Board,” Bard wrote in an email. “The board can meet with them in executive and/or educational sessions and the content of those discussions is covered under attorney-client privilege.”

Bard declined to say what they talked about.

“As an educational session to gain information on a topic, the board has not made a decision on what, if anything, will come of it,” Bard said. “If and when the board decides to move forward to pursue a policy or make a decision related to the subject matter of the meeting, we will have that discussion at a public board meeting.”

Contentious debate

The board’s plan to update its library policy follows months of contentious public debate around student access to books that some parents say are inappropriate for children. The issue came to a head last November when seven people contacted police claiming that several books in the Hempfield high school library amounted to “explicit” content. The Lancaster County district attorney in late January declined to press charges, saying that the books are neither pornographic nor obscene.

To Jennifer Augustine Lewis, it feels like more than a coincidence that Wenger showed up in the middle of these discussions. Lewis also pointed to a meeting earlier this year where board members mentioned the need to update policies for school locker rooms.

“I think they’re talking about locker rooms,” Augustine Lewis said. “I think it’s not about books, because the administration is very close to finishing its policy surrounding books and resource materials.”

Augustine Lewis serves as treasurer for a group of Democrats running for the five Hempfield school board positions on this year’s ballot. She is one of the parents who recognized Wenger outside the school on April 20.

Hempfield parent Kait Linton said she’s troubled by how the board has changed since her family moved into the district in early 2020.

“The board is becoming very emboldened,” Linton said. She said “it’s like they were testing the waters” when they worked with Independence Law Center to write the transgender athletes policy. “And now they’re like, let’s just keep moving forward.”

Linton questions whether the April 20 meeting complied with the Sunshine Act. Although it’s true that the board voted previously to work with Independence Law Center, she’s not sure whether the 2021 contract allows it to meet with Wenger on other policy matters.

LNP | LancasterOnline partner WITF obtained the contract, which states that Hempfield school district retained Independence Law Center “to provide legal representation and to provide legal and policy advice regarding athletics and related issues.” The contract does not have a termination date and does not say anything about the firm helping to write policies related to library books.

Even if the board discussed library book policy, a court would likely find that the board’s meeting with Wenger is protected by attorney-client privilege, said Craig Staudenmaier, a Harrisburg-based lawyer with experience in open meetings law. That’s because an attorney is allowed to provide a client with general information and advice related to the potential legal risks of different policy ideas.

The board would only run afoul of the Sunshine Act if it used the private meeting to begin deliberating the pros and cons of a policy, Staudenmaier said. “Ultimately, when the decision is made as to what the policy is going to say, that has to be deliberated on and voted on in public.”

The public is unlikely to ever learn the details of that meeting, Staudenmaier said. “As long as the people in the executive session close ranks and don’t publicly discuss what was said, it’s virtually impossible to prove a violation.”

Other than Bard, the eight other board members either declined to comment on the meeting or did not respond to a reporter’s messages.

Rally planned

Jamie Beth Cohen pulled her two children out of Hempfield school district in 2022 because she felt the school failed to adequately protect them from COVID-19 and did not take action to address antisemitic comments made by other students.

Cohen said she’s concerned that the proposed library policy, which is expected to be made public at the May 9 board meeting, will be similar to one that Independence Law Center recently helped Central Bucks School District adopt.

“The language they’re proposing right now, if inserted into the policy, would require a significant portion of the books in the high school library to be removed,” Cohen said. Additionally, anyone living in the district could “challenge” any book they don’t like, she said, initiating a process that could lead challenged books to be removed from student access.

Some of the proposed language around “sexually explicit” content initially discussed by the Hempfield board is similar to language used at Central Bucks, Cohen said.

“It is at the same time incredibly broad, and incredibly targeted, in that this is not about protecting students,” Cohen said. “This is about inserting a conservative Christian bias into our schools.”

Cohen said she plans to attend a rally to protect students’ free speech outside the board meeting next Tuesday. More than 700 people have signed a related petition Cohen set up to protect students’ right to access books at the high school library.

WITF reporter Gabriela Martínez contributed to this story.

