The Hempfield school board proposed a set of policies Tuesday that would lay the groundwork for reviewing and potentially removing library books deemed sexually explicit or inappropriate for students.

The board had yet to vote on a first reading of the resource and library material policies by LNP | LancasterOnline’s press deadline. The proposed policies establish guidelines for the selection and review of books in the district’s libraries, including a rule ensuring books with sexually explicit content or material are no longer available to students.

Sexually explicit content and material is defined in one policy as “material that encourages an excessive interest in sexual matters and graphically describes/illustrates sexual behavior or acts of any kinds.”

A first reading and second reading of new policies and revisions to policies must be approved by a majority vote from the nine-member board before it is implemented. If approved Tuesday, the policies would get a second reading at the board’s next meeting on June 13.

Community split on proposed policies

Over 140 individuals rallied against the proposed policies outside the Hempfield School District Office, holding signs reading “open minds, open books,” “freedom to read all books” and “freadom.”

A group in support of the proposed policies stood in front of the district office before the 7 p.m. meeting, handing out packets including passages from books it deemed sexually explicit. “Push” by Sapphire, “What Girls Are Made Of” by Elaina K. Arnold, “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins and “The Haters” by Jesse Andrews, were included in the packet, which also included a link and QR code to a website with more “sexually explicit” books.

Stacy Hernandez, a parent of three in the district, said there isn’t a book ban in the district but instead the proposed policies focus on removing content that isn’t age appropriate from school libraries.

And while the policies don’t pinpoint specific books to be removed, students, residents and parents opposed to them fear the policies will lead to censorship and particularly the removal of books with LGTBQ+ content.

“Representation for people is important, and books are a big part of that,” Ollie Wenditz, an eighth grader at Landisville Middle School, said before the meeting. “(The policies) could limit the amount of representation and information students get about different communities and about history.”

Ollie, a transgender boy, has been outspoken about representation and equal treatment of LGBTQ+ students in the district.

But Ollie wasn’t the only Hempfield student concerned with the implications of the policy.

Following an annual update of the work completed by Hempfield High School Student Council, President and 12th grade student Maguire Younes commented on the proposed policies.

“While we are disappointed that our education has become a political game in recent years, we will continue to be a voice for the Hempfield student body,” Younes said at the beginning of the meeting. “The club’s opinion is if one book gets wrongfully removed from the shelves of our libraries, expect us back in larger numbers and voices.”

Younes also thanked the board for including the student council in its development of the policy.

Free Speech Rally

The Free Speech Rally organized by parents Jamie Beth Cohen and Jennifer Applegate was co-sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, Lancaster Stands Up and Freedom Readers (a Lancaster County group against book banning).

Representatives from each of the groups – some from outside of the district – showed up to the rally, but Cohen said most of the protesters were Hempfield School District residents. She had handed out 60 stickers indicating who was a Hempfield resident and said she would have given out more if she hadn’t run out.

Additionally, over 900 signed a petition Cohen started to protect free speech and access to books in the Hempfield School District.

Cohen previously told LNP | LancasterOnline that a significant portion of books in the school libraries would be removed if the policies are passed. Cohen is a resident and parent of two students who she removed from the district in 2022 because she felt the school failed to adequately protect them from COVID-19 and did not take action to address antisemitic comments made by other students.

She was one of 28 residents to sign up to make a public comment during the meeting. However, public comment hadn’t begun prior to the paper’s 9 p.m. print deadline.

The topic of her remarks were to focus on the use of the Independence Law Center to craft the proposed policies. Independence Law Center, a Harrisburg-based law firm with a reputation for opposing LGBTQ+ rights in favor of religious liberty, recently met with the board in executive session.

While the board hasn’t confirmed it worked with the Independence Law Center to craft the policies, it met in executive session April 20 “for the sole purpose of collecting information and educating the board about legal implications for policy development,” according to Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

Board President Dylan Bard confirmed the board did meet with Randall Wenger, chief counsel for the Independence Law Center, on April 20.

“The board has the right to meet with Independence Law Center as they were retained to provide legal representation and legal and policy advice to the Board,” Bard wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “The board can meet with them in executive and/or educational sessions and the content of those discussions is covered under attorney-client privilege."

Richard Ting, senior staff attorney for ACLU of Pennsylvania, said policies like those proposed Tuesday typically are in the context of public discussion about censoring LGBTQ+ themes.

“We’re certainly against censorship and think schools should be safe places for all students, and students should see their stories in the books they read to feel welcome and safe.”

Ting said the proposed policy lacks key details, perhaps deliberately so.

“I think part of the problem is the definition of sexually explicit content and materials is pretty subjective and vague, and that leaves the door open for arbitrary decisions to remove content.”

Ting said there are limits to students’ First Amendment rights, but legal precedent says a school “can’t remove a book just because they don’t like what’s in it.”

“There’s some discretion, for sure, but they can’t just target things, for example, just because it has LGBTQ+ themes,” Ting said.

Reporter Brett Sholtis contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.