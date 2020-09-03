When: Hempfield school board meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Hempfield school administrators reported the reopening of district schools on Aug. 25 was more successful than many had expected. Board members and administrators praised the efforts of teachers and staff members, who board member Linda Johnston said have “truly risen” to the challenge of a multimodel instruction program in which families have opted for either in-person or virtual learning.

Medical input: Superintendent Mike Bromirski described the district’s direct collaboration with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which offers three weekly meetings to discuss questions related to virus control and protocols for reporting any instance of COVID-19. Bromirski said although there have been two cases reported within the district so far, there have been no instances of the virus spreading because of school operations. Funding approved by Lancaster County Commissioners, Bromirski said, allows all school districts in the county to receive consultative services from LG Health.

Board input: Board member Grant Keener asked for clarification on testing protocols provided by the state Department of Health, in which any district student or staff member who is tested for any reason should quarantine from school pending the results of the test. Keener also asked about instances when an at-home family member assisting a virtual student may behave inappropriately. Administrators said the district has protocols for those events in place.

Quotable: “We are taking things slowly. ... (Reopening) has been a special and really rewarding experience. We could not have done it without everybody coming together,” Bromirski said.

Ongoing concerns: Administrators urged any staff members or others with ongoing concerns about virus transmission to reach out to the right resources, for example, district Human Resources, the Employee Assistance Program, or other district offices, to have necessary conversations about available options.

Resources: Bromirski said LG Health has provided an “algorithm flow chart” available on the district website.