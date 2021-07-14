The Hempfield school board on Tuesday night retained a law firm with conservative ties to assist the administration with producing a policy around student athletic participation following a monthslong debate over the rights of transgender student-athletes.

The move came nearly six hours into a marathon meeting that saw opinions from LGBT advocates clash with community members who wish to keep transgender student-athletes from competing with the teams that match their gender identity.

People on both sides of the issue hoped the school board would provide some closure as board members have studied for months how to treat transgender student-athletes.

It all started when a Hempfield High School sophomore, after coming out as transgender, competed in one meet for the girls track team in the spring, causing outrage among some parents and students.

In April, with track season underway, the school board issued a statement saying it formed a committee of board members, students, coaches and administrators to “review and update Hempfield’s policy on interscholastic athletic participation.”

On Tuesday, board members expressed frustration over the fact there isn’t a clear solution outlined by the PIAA, the state legislature or the Department of Education. Agencies like the PIAA have, board members said, skirted their responsibility of offering detailed guidance on the issue.

Ironically, the school board essentially shifted the responsibility to the administration, who, with the help of the newly retained Independence Law Center, will have to come up with a solution themselves.

The Independence Law Center is a Harrisburg-based law firm affiliated with the Pennsylvania Family Institute, a nonprofit devoted to religious liberty and so-called traditional family values, according to its website. The center assisted the Eastern Lancaster County school board in 2019 as it developed a policy around transgender use of bathrooms and locker rooms.

The board voted 5-3 in favor of the motion, with school board Vice President Grant Keener and board members Dylan Bard, Charles Merris, Pat Wagner and the newly appointed Bill Otto voting in favor, board President Mike Donato and members Linda Johnston and Jim Maurer voting against, and Chris Smiley abstaining.

That was after the board by a 5-4 vote shot down a motion by Johnston that would have accomplished a similar objective without the Independence Law Center playing a role. Bard, Keener, Merris, Otto and Wagner voted against it, and Donato, Johnston, Maurer and Smiley voted for it.

A the beginning of the meeting, Donato announced board member Adam Aloisi had resigned for “personnel reasons,” and the board immediately appointed Otto, a former board president.

Also toward the start of the meeting, Smiley, who chairs the policy committee that investigated the transgender issue, read a statement expressing his intention of bringing the community together.

“My gut tells me for Hempfield to take a hard-line approach in either direction, at this point, will simply be jumping the gun,” he said. “And, quite frankly, I think it would be reckless. I would not want to divide this community at all.”

About 300 people attended Tuesday’s meeting, with more watching online. About 80 residents addressed the board in what was about a five-hour public comment session. Passions ran high as a large group of LGBT advocates rallied outside prior to the meeting.

Mountville parent Jamie Beth Cohen, who helped organize the rally, addressed the board in a fiery speech Tuesday night. She targeted certain conservative Christians that feel the need to “shield their children” from people from the LGBT community.

“Although that kind of belief system makes me sad and angry, I respect people’s right to practice their religion, because that is guaranteed in our constitution,” Cohen said. “But if you, as elected officials … hold these views, I’d like to remind you that you are responsible for the health, the wellbeing and, in fact, the lives of all young people in this district, and in that capacity, your religious beliefs are not truth.”

Halfway through her speech, much of the audience erupted in cheers. Cohen, still at the microphone, lifted her hand up, goading the audience to cheer louder. And they did.

“If you try to make your beliefs policy … you are in fact not offering any protection, you are actually perpetrating harm,” she said, adding that a lawsuit would surely come the district’s way if it put in place a discriminatory policy against transgender student-athletes.

Among those against transgender inclusivity were several female members of the track and field and cross country teams.

“It’s just not fair for a biological boy to be running against girls,” junior Callie Segro said. “It makes some of us never want to run again, which is terrible.”

Lily Williams, a former captain for the track and cross country teams who graduated this year, said her teammates have received threats since they came out against their transgender teammate.

“I don’t understand why there seems to be so little care about what this is doing to the emotional wellbeing of the girls on the team,” Williams said.

Senior Mackenzie Ridilla, however, has a different mindset.

Ridilla, who is now the captain for the girls cross country team, said she was excited to compete with the transgender student and at no time has her privacy been violated.

After parents complained to the board Tuesday night about potential privacy issues in the locker rooms, the school board confirmed that the student in question has never changed in front of the other girls.

“I value compassion over competition,” Ridilla said. “No matter what you think, I think being kind to people is more important than any competition we could ever have.”

In addition to tasking the administration has been tasked with creating a student-athlete policy, the board asked Superintendent Mike Bromirski to provide an update on their progress at the Aug. 10 board meeting.