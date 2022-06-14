Hempfield School District voted 7-2 Tuesday night in favor of a proposed addition to its athletics policy requiring a student to play on a sports team corresponding with their biological sex, with “reasonable accommodations.”

School board members Jim Maurer and Mike Donato voted against the policy, citing possible ramifications the policy could create for the district, including a loss of federal funding. With the majority vote, however, the policy will move to a second reading before it is implemented. Board President Grant Keener told LNP | LancasterOnline after the meeting that the next vote will likely come at the board’s July meeting.

Keener, board Vice President Pat Wagner and members Dylan Bard, Richard Garber, Linda Johnston, Charles Merris and Justin Wolgemuth voted in favor of the policy.

Their vote follows a 7-2 decision in favor of a motion by Bard to create policy 123.1, titled “Sex-Based Distinctions in Athletics,” basing sports participation on a students sex at birth.

The district’s solicitor, Fox Rothschild, and the Independence Law Center – a Harrisburg-based law firm with a history of opposing LGBT rights in favor of religious liberty – assisted the district in creating the policy, which is available for public review at lanc.news/hempfield_policy.

Debate on the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports began when a high school sophomore competed on the girls track team in spring 2021 after coming out as transgender and having run on the boys cross country team in fall 2020.

The student still attends Hempfield High School but has not attempted to participate in athletics since spring 2021, according to the student’s mother. She did not wish to comment further or have her name or her student’s name published in LNP | LancasterOnline.

Title IX

Maurer has warned the board of the possible repercussions to an exclusionary or discriminatory policy several times since the debate began. On Tuesday, he expressed concern over the inclusion of Title IX in the policy as he feels the policy is not in the “spirit of Title IX” and has “no relevance” to Title IX.

The proposed policy acknowledges that sex is a “protected class” under Title IX, and states that “Title IX preserved sex-based distinctions for interscholastic athletics, since it was widely recognized that such distinctions were essentially for providing competitive opportunities for girls.”

Title IX protects students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights issued a notice of interpretation in June 2021, explaining that Title IX includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and based on gender identity.

“Penalties will be substantial,” Maurer said, noting that the school could lose benefits like free and reduced lunch, as well as other discounts. “I think there are multiple repercussions that haven't been considered and discussed. This policy is also additionally restrictive as it goes beyond what is being done today, not only for trans students but it eliminates participation opportunities for cisgender boys in sports.”

A provision in the policy notes that a male can can only compete on a female sports teams only if the student can provide a doctor’s note indicating that they have not reached “male puberty.”

Superintendent Mike Bromirski provided the district with new information from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association following Maurer’s comments. Bromirski said the PIAA noted it would be difficult to argue that a boy, for example, could participate on the girls’ field hockey team on the basis that there isn’t an equivalent sport for boys (another provision in policy 123.1) because there are sports like wrestling and football for males.

Wolgemuth, who voted in favor of the policy, said the board’s decision has nothing to do with the value of an individual but instead comes down to the “differences biologically between a male and a female.”

“I stand by my decision, and that is a reason why I would support the policy, and that as a board is what we're designed to do,” Wolgemuth said. “For now, that's what we've been charged to do. We're elected to do that as part of our role.”

Wolgemuth’s statement was met with a round of applause from the audience, despite a request by Keener earlier in the meeting to refrain from responding to board discussion.

Opinions from residents

When the speakers were allowed to respond to the policy during public comment, their thoughts on the policy ranged from full support to “disgust.”

“I'm a mom with three kids in Hempfield and I'd like to thank the board members who showed the resolve to protect the integrity of female sports last week,” Fae Skuya said during public comment. “Thank you in advance for voting again tonight in favor of the draft policy 123.1.”

Resident Bret Douvaryo said the real problem in the district is with the school board and Bromirski, but noted that the district could redeem itself by supporting policy 123.1.

“At the last board meeting, you voted logically and with common sense,” Douvaryo said. “You voted 7-2 to keep the integrity of school athletics intact.”

Expressing dissatisfaction with policy 123.1, resident Jamie Beth Cohen addressed the board over Zoom and wished everyone in attendance a happy pride. June is LGBT pride month.

“Since the proposed language for 123.1 has been released, I’ve heard the following responses: horrifying, dangerous, sloppy, contradictory, harmful, vague enough to attempt to avoid a lawsuit and do the maximum amount of harm at the same time,” Cohen said.

Another speaker, resident Lizz Bender, criticized the district for its use of the Independence Law Center.

“We know you picked this group to assist because of their extremist faith-based beliefs,” Bender said. “This is a blatantly anti LGBT organization that has no place in the public school system, whether they volunteer their work or not.”

Parent Tammy Jacobs said the proposed policy is “exclusive.”

“I was talking with a friend and asked his thoughts on trans students’ participation in athletics, and his response was, ‘Is it about winning or participation?’ ” Jacobs said. “Let me repeat that. Is it about winning or participation? … School should be about exploring and participating in a lot of different things.”