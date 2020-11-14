When: Hempfield school board meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: Board members reviewed plans for state standardized testing in the spring of 2021. PSSA testing and Keystone exams were canceled by the state Department of Education for the 2019-20 school year as a result of COVID-19. Next spring, district administrators will work based on the district’s plan to stagger testing on a half-day schedule; the board discussed talking with families who may be fearful of sending their child back into the school building, as the state tests cannot be given online per state Department of Education rules.

Coronavirus update: Board members heard from Superintendent Mike Bromirski about a Nov. 9 meeting between district leaders and the state Department of Education, in which it was noted the State Department of Health has moved Lancaster County to the “substantial” level of COVID-19 community transmission. District communications director Shannon Zimmerman said the district will send a message to families Nov. 10.

Quotable: The Department of Education “will not make any recommendations about shifting to fully remote instruction unless Lancaster County remains in the substantial phase for two consecutive weeks. Even if a potential shift in instruction is recommended by (the department) after two consecutive weeks, they also noted that local community context will be a factor for each school district to consider. ... It is our district’s intent to remain open for in-person learning as long as possible and pending any directives from (the department) to shift to fully virtual instruction,” the district said in a release.