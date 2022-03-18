Three Lancaster County educators were recently recognized for exhibiting excellence in their fields.

Linda Miller, Hempfield High School health and physical education teacher, received an Apple Award from the National State Teachers of the Year: Pennsylvania Chapter. Lancaster Catholic High School Principal Terry Klugh and theology teacher Nicole Martin were honored with the 2022 Golden Apple Award by the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Miller was nominated for the Apple Award by Hempfield High School communications technology teacher Matthew Binder.

“From weekly emails, to after school activities, and personal encouragement, Linda has gone above and beyond to care for her fellow colleagues during the stress of the pandemic,” Binder said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have Linda Miller on our staff, and on behalf of the staff at Hempfield, we would like to recognize her efforts.”

Her award comes with a certificate and a listing on the National State Teachers of the Year: Pennsylvania Chapter newsletter and website.

Aside from a certificate, Golden Apple Award recipients each get $5,000, a Golden Apple plated in 24-carat gold and a photo with Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Ronald W. Gainer.

Martin was nominated by several of her coworkers, including her former student and current theology colleague Megan Cotchen.

“The way she taught wasn’t necessarily always about the content,” Cotchen said in a news release. “The content was important, but it was building a relationship with her students that stood out to me. It was more about how we learned than what we learned with her. It was her enthusiasm and her joy.”

Since 2009, nine Golden Apple awards have gone to Lancaster Catholic educators, six of which still work in the high school.