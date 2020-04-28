Hempfield High School has canceled its in-person graduation ceremony and will, instead, hold a virtual commencement, the district announced Tuesday.

The virtual ceremony will take place at the original date and time: June 2 at 7 p.m. The in-person commencement was supposed to be held at Franklin & Marshall College.

Hempfield joins Penn Manor as the only Lancaster County public high schools to announce a virtual graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic and strict social distancing guidelines. Both schools shared the same venue. F&M, however, canceled all on-campus events through the summer, making an in-person celebration impossible.

"While this is disappointing news for all of us, members of our high school team had already started planning for a virtual commencement experience as a back-up," high school Principal Jim Dague said in a statement on Hempfield's website. "This back-up plan has now become our priority."

Dague said an alternative in-person event in the summer isn't out of the question, depending on social distancing guidelines at that time.

