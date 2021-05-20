Hempfield is the first Lancaster County school district to allow fully vaccinated students and staff to attend school without wearing a mask in response to new state and federal guidelines, the district announced Wednesday.

Under the new rule, effective immediately, Hempfield students and staff who are fully vaccinated must provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination to their school nurse prior to not wearing a mask in school. Everyone else must attend school wearing a mask.

The move makes Hempfield the only Lancaster County school district to ease its mask requirement following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education.

That guidance states while fully vaccinated people may choose to not wear masks indoors, it is not recommended that school districts adopt this position this late in the school year and with so few students vaccinated.

Hempfield's last student day is June 4.

The vaccine only became available to Pennsylvania residents 16 and 17 years old on April 19, and a person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after they receive their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine was not approved for children 12 to 15 years old until last week.

The announcement comes as school administrators and school boards face intense pressure from some parents and conservative groups fed up with COVID-19 mandates to lift mask requirements before the end of the 2020-21 school year. Manheim Central, Penn Manor and Solanco school districts have been the site of protests in recent weeks.

For the most part, Lancaster County schools have withstood that pressure, keeping mask requirements in place.

Hempfield spokeswoman Shannon Zimmerman said the decision is in line with the district's health and safety plan, which states schools will follow all of the state's orders related to COVID-19, including the mask mandate. In line with the latest CDC guidance, the state no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated people older than 16 in most settings, including indoors.

"The order, as it stands currently from the PA Department of Health, is that fully vaccinated individuals may choose to not wear a mask," Zimmerman said in an email. "To be in compliance with our health and safety plan," Zimmerman said, "it was necessary that we put protocols in place to allow fully vaccinated individuals to not wear a mask, if they so choose."

Pennsylvania schools are legally allowed to go that route. However, a letter sent to school leaders Friday from Pennsylvania's acting secretaries of Health and Education urged schools to keep their mask requirements in place for the last few weeks of the 2020-21 school year. Updated guidance from the CDC on Saturday echoed that message.

The Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 has also recommended that its member schools hold off on any major changes this late in the game.

"We only have two weeks, so we're not trying not to turn into the wild, wild west here," IU13 executive director Brian Barnart said.

Barnhart said he realizes how politically charged the mask issue has become. Considering that, and the fact that the state has essentially washed its hands of any responsibility, superintendents are between a rock and a hard place, he said.

"People are up in arms," Barnhart said, "but they're not going to be the ones that have to tell a kid they can't come to graduation because they have to be quarantined."

The Hempfield Education Association, the school district's teachers union, signaled support for the administration's decision to loosen mask rules.

"We as a union would be best to not act divisively by being quick to judge the intentions of others over their preference of wearing a mask, being vaccinated, or any other hot button issues," association President-Elect Tony Jannotta said. "Our teachers are professionals … very capable of making personal decisions without jeopardizing the quality of the education for our students."