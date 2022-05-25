Hempfield High School celebrated the graduation of its 503-member Class of 2022 Wednesday night at Georgelis Injury Law Firm Stadium in Landisville.

The evening included a moment of silence for the 19 students and two teachers killed Tuesday in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

“Our hearts are with the school, staff and community of Robb Elementary School in Texas,” said William Brossman, 11th-grade principal at Hempfield High School.

The theme for Wednesday night’s commencement was “What Perseverance Makes Possible,” and Superintendent Michael Bromirski congratulated the graduating class hoping they continue to write their own stories after high school.

“Every graduating class has their own story,” Bromirski said. “Sometimes the stories are told over and over again because of fun and great experiences you have all had together. Sometimes the stories are about the amazing accomplishments of the class. Sometimes the stories pop up on your social media feed, and you remember.”

Brossman thanked the senior class for bringing the school back after the pandemic and enduring a “normal school year.”

“Thank you for constantly shifting mask mandates, contact-tracing rules and quarantine protocols,” Brossman said. “This school year was far from perfect.”

In her speech titled “Do Hard Things,” Mackenzie Ridilla said she always dreamed of becoming valedictorian. Ridilla thanked her therapist, quoted the singer Pitbull, and told her fellow seniors to make challenging choices to not miss opportunities.

“Choosing the more difficult option is often the most rewarding path,” Ridilla, this year’s valedictorian, said. “We don’t think of the difficult decisions now. Don’t forget: do hard things. Take that leap.”

Senior Mekkai Williams said high school graduation was a “major step” and should be recognized for its significance.

“Each student here today has navigated through a global pandemic along with the rest of the world that turned our lives upside down,” Williams said. “We embrace the realities and persevere.”

The ceremony concluded with class President Dylan Bard congratulating the Class of 2022 as the graduates tossed their mortar boards in the air and the horn from a nearby train sounded in congratulations.