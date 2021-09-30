A school bus driver shortage is the last thing Curt Rogers needs.

As an elementary school teacher for Hempfield School District, Rogers depends on buses to get many of his students to school.

And as the head coach of the district’s girls’ and boys’ high school fall cross country and spring track and field teams, he depends on the buses to get his teams to meets.

Like many other employers, school bus service providers across the state and country have struggled to fill open positions in the midst of the pandemic.

So, knowing that he might eventually face an issue with getting his teams to their competitions, Rogers along with Tom Degnan, who coaches a winter sport, bowling, decided to add another line to their resumes: school bus driver.

LNP | LancasterOnline caught up with Rogers to ask him a few questions about his new gig.

See Q-and-A below the video

What inspired you to become a bus driver?

“I was talking with our athletic director and he said there was going to be a bus driver shortage and if all of the coaches would get certified you’d guarantee that your team would be able to get to meets In August, I met with the people here at (district school bus transportation provider) Student Transportation of America and found out all the training that was needed and was up for the adventure.”

What kind of tests or credentials did you have to complete in order to become a bus driver?

“There were hours of classroom training and hours of behind-the-wheel training. I needed to lift the hood of the bus and identify parts of the engine and parts of the drivetrain and things like that” to get a commercial driver’s license. “It was a little bit more than I thought going in, but in the end, it was kind of cool and fun to go through the training.”

What do you like the most about being a bus driver and a coach?

“The coaching aspect is just that every time we have a race there’s the opportunity for somebody to run a faster time, or to compete in a different way, or just improve. There’s nothing like that, to watch people that are training and working hard improve when they race. Driving to the meet is just another aspect of taking the team on a trip. So, I’m seeing it from a different perspective now. I get to look in the mirror as we’re driving along and just take it all in.”

What inspired you to become a coach?

“I had fantastic coaches when I was coming through high school and it really formed my life in high school and after school. I just wanted to give back to the Hempfield program.”

What does your team and school mean to you?

“I really feel like I’m a Hempfield person and it really means a lot to me to be a teacher at Hempfield, and to be a coach at Hempfield is a gift that I get on top of everything else.”

What legacy do you hope to leave to the team and the school at large?

“To the kids, you do what you need to do to get the job done without being too … over the top.”