Hellam Township supervisors are asking the township planning commission to review the mobile homes ordinance following complaints about rundown properties in Brookhaven Mobile Home Park.

The board in York made the request during its May 21 meeting after hearing a report from zoning officer Rachel Vega, who inspected the park after supervisors received an email complaining about the condition of several homes in the park.

Vega told the board her inspection resulted in warning notices being sent to six homeowners for violations ranging from uncut grass to stockpiling junk in yards. The notices give property owners 15 days to resolve the problems or citations for the violations will be issued.

The township sent a letter to ATG Properties LLC, the owners of the park, advising them they could also be held responsible for conditions in the park. The township’s mobile home park ordinance states the owner is responsible to “maintain the park in a clean, orderly and sanitary condition at all times.”

After the meeting, Vega said her inspection also found other issues, including abandoned homes with broken windows or open doors and some older homes that were “run down.” But the township does not have a property maintenance ordinance, leaving Vega few options to deal with those issues.

“(Brookhaven) is generally well-maintained,” Vega said. “Out of 175 lots, I took pictures of 13 different properties, six of which got warning letters.”

The supervisors did not set a timetable for the planning commission to complete its review.

The meeting was conducted by video conference, with three of the board’s five members present at the municipal building. The other two supervisors, along with township staff and members of the public, participated remotely.