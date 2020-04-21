A line of heavy showers could bring heavy winds and potentially some hail to Lancaster County this afternoon.

Doppler radar showed a line of heavy showers extending from Quentin, Lebanon County to New Oxford, Adams County, according to a special weather statement from National Weather Service in State College.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and pea-sized hail are possible in Lancaster this afternoon, according to the special weather statement.

The statement was issued for York, Lebanon and Lancaster counties and is in effect until 1:15 p.m.

A tree blew down on East James Street in Lancaster city and is impacting some power in the area, including traffic lights.

More than 300 are without power in Lancaster city after a tree fell on power lines around 12:34 p.m., according to PPL's outage map.

Several outdoor COVID-19 testing sites closed temporarily today in anticipation of heavy winds.

Tuesday morning was mild and pleasant, with temperatures near the mid-50s.

Showers are expected this afternoon before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Millersville University's weather information center director Eric Horst said in a tweet Tuesday morning wind gusts could reach upward of 40 mph this afternoon.

A mild, pleasant AM ahead of a cold front that will cross LanCo early this afternoon. A passing shower or isolated gusty storm is likely btwn Noon - 3:30pm. Winds will increase this afternoon...from the West at 20 mph w/ gusts to 40+. Consider taking your daily walk this AM! pic.twitter.com/PfV7ruIVNa — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) April 21, 2020

Temps are forecasted to drop tonight with a low near 30, with the possibility of it dipping as low as 27 degrees, NWS said.

A freeze warning has been issued for 19 southcentral Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster.

The freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Wednesday.