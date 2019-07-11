Heavy rains caused flooding and road closures in parts of Lancaster County on Thursday evening.
In Penn Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, a driver got stuck in high water about 5:20 p.m. near Boyer Run and Sanctuary roads.
Authorities also shut down Klinefelstersville Road near Sun Valley Road in Clay Township.
As of about 6:30 p.m., more than 600 PPL customers in the county were without power, according to PPL's outage map.
Lancaster County-Wide Communications also dispatched emergency responders to several calls for residential flooding, including two cases in Leacock Township and one in Caernarvon Township, and downed utility wires, including on Old Holtwood Road in Martic Township.
The weather-related problems came as the area was under a flash flood watch and advisory.