Heavy rain and thunderstorms could soak Lancaster County and central Pennsylvania Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region Wednesday in anticipation of showers and storms overnight.

Clouds will increase in the evening as the showers and a few thunderstorms develop, NWS forecasted in the weather outlook. Isolated incidents of flooding may occur in areas with heavy rain, and some of the thunderstorms could produce gusty winds.

Other counties that may be impacted by the hazardous weather include Adams, Fulton, Franklin and York.

No watches or warnings have been issued as of Wednesday morning.