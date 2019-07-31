Heavy rain could drench Lancaster County
AccuWeather

Rain and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon in Lancaster County, as temperatures start to lower back into the 80s after a string of hot and humid days. 

A few storms drifting over central Pennsylvania could "produce damaging wind gusts," the National Weather Service in State College said in a tweet. 

There's a 60% chance of rain today with storms predicted to start this afternoon. 

Today will be a high of 84, dropping down to a low of 67 tonight. 

Showers are possible through the rest of the week, as well. 

Some heavy rain has the potential to cause isolated flooding, NWS said in a hazardous weather advisory issued for York and Lancaster counties. 