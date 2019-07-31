Rain and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon in Lancaster County, as temperatures start to lower back into the 80s after a string of hot and humid days.
A few storms drifting over central Pennsylvania could "produce damaging wind gusts," the National Weather Service in State College said in a tweet.
There's a 60% chance of rain today with storms predicted to start this afternoon.
Today will be a high of 84, dropping down to a low of 67 tonight.
Showers are possible through the rest of the week, as well.
Some heavy rain has the potential to cause isolated flooding, NWS said in a hazardous weather advisory issued for York and Lancaster counties.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop over central PA this afternoon, and a few of the storms could produce damaging wind gusts. Here is the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook for today. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/YbHL7EhtIg— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 31, 2019