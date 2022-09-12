Rain will usher in the new week in Lancaster County today, and it could cause flooding in low-lying and other flood-prone areas.

National Weather Service in State College has issued a flood watch for Lancaster County from 2 p.m. Monday through the evening. York County is also included in the watch.

The best chance for rain in the county will come after 2 p.m. and into the evening hours, according to the weather agency. Some storms today could be severe and produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Showers and thunderstorms are also likely tonight.

NWS predicts half an inch of rain in the county today and up to three quarters of an inch tonight.

NWS issues a flood watch when conditions are favorable for flooding to occur.