The National Weather Service in State College has issued a hazardous weather outlook in Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania in anticipation of strong storms this afternoon.

Isolated strong to marginally severe storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours will be possible during the afternoon and early evening, NWS said in the hazardous weather outlook.

Storms could begin in Lancaster County as early as 1 p.m., though the main impacts in the area will likely take place between 3 and 6 p.m., said Bill Gartner, a NWS meteorologist.

The weather statement was also issued in 22 other central Pennsylvania counties.