A blistering heat will transition into rain and storms in the coming days, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Wednesday’s peak temperature was 95 degrees at the Lancaster Airport at 3:10 p.m., short of the unofficial 101-degree record for that date set in 2012, according to Aaron Tyburski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The temperature was also short of an official 101-degree record set in both 1988 and 2012 in nearby Harrisburg.

But after two days of high temperatures that reached the mid-90s, Lancaster County will see slightly cooler, but still warm, weather – for now.

“We could definitely see hot weather in July itself and into August,” Tyburski said, “but at least for this stretch, it looks like we’re going to see that it’s passed.”

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Thursday, with a high chance of afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorm, likely after 1 p.m. through around sunset, Tyburski said. Those showers and storms are expected to continue intermittently through Friday, which will see a high of about 85 degrees, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

Friday night and Saturday should provide a break from the stormy weather with relatively clear skies, Tyburski said. Saturday will also see lower humidity levels and temperatures in the low 80s.

Higher temperatures that could reach the mid- to upper-80s will return on Sunday and last through mid-week, with more humidity that brings the chance of afternoon thunderstorms through Wednesday, though nothing approaching the blistering heat Lancaster County has seen in the past two days.

“It looks like the worst is behind us as far as the high heat we’ve been seeing,” Tyburski said. “We should see things start to improve, at least temperature-wise, through next week.”

Even with the slightly cooler temperatures, Tyburski said he wasn’t ready to say the hottest stretch of summer has passed.

“I’ll still hold out the option that we can see heat later in the month,” he said.