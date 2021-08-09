Another heat wave featuring temperatures in excess of 90 degrees will hit Lancaster County this week.

The high on Monday was forecast to reach the upper 80s, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, and it’s only going to get hotter as the week goes on.

The National Weather Service in State College and AccuWeather are both calling for a high in the upper 80s today, followed by a heat wave with four days in the upper 90s. Nighttime lows will be around the lower 70s.

Thursday should be the hottest day, with AccuWeather calling for the temperature to hit 99. The weather service is forecasting a high of around 96, which is also expected on Friday. Thursday is also expected to be very humid.

Slight relief is expected Saturday, when temperatures expected “only” to reach the mid-80s.

And because it is summer, pop-up thunderstorms could are expected almost every day this week.

Thursday and Friday have the highest likelihood of precipitation at 30% and 40% respectively, according to the weather service. AccuWeather predicts a 40% chance of rain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and a 30% chance of rain on Thursday.