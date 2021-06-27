Temperatures will reach the mid-90s in Lancaster County this upcoming week, though heat indexes will be even higher than that, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Monday is forecast to see temperatures reach the low- to mid-90s, and Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar, with high temperatures in the mid-90s, said Amanda Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College. Temperatures on Thursday, Friday and into the weekend will be slightly cooler, hovering around the 80s.

The week’s temperatures are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, but nothing too out of the ordinary, Wagner said.

“These heat waves aren’t uncommon this time of year,” she said.

Monday afternoon will also see a chance of scattered showers and storms, with similar weather expected on Tuesday, according to forecasts. Wednesday and Thursday will see higher chances of similar weather.

None of the week’s storms are expected to be too severe, Wagner said.

“It’ll mostly be your common summertime thunderstorms,” she said. “It’ll go up, and then it’ll go down.”

The stormy weather will bring humidity that will cause heat indexes to approach 100 degrees in Lancaster County on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Wagner said.

“The sweat on your body can’t evaporate as fast when it’s so humid outside, so you’ll feel a lot hotter than it actually is,” she said.

People who are exercising or doing outdoor activities should take frequent breaks and stay hydrated, Wagner said. Parents and pet owners should also be mindful not to leave their children and animals inside vehicles.

“Even in just a few minutes, the inside of your car can heat up very fast to over 100 degrees, even if it’s not 100 degrees outside,” she said.