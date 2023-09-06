Three School District of Lancaster schools are dismissing early this week as climbing temperatures break records in Lancaster County.

Wheatland Middle School had a noon dismissal time while Burrowes and Hamilton elementary schools had a 12:30 p.m. dismissal time Tuesday and Wednesday and will dismiss at that time Thursday and Friday. Air conditioning is sparse in these schools and isn’t available in classrooms, according to district spokesperson Adam Aurand.

“Those buildings become brutally hot in weather like this,” Aurand wrote in an email Wednesday.

Other schools in the district are unaffected and will dismiss at their regularly scheduled times throughout the week.

SDL is moving into the fourth and final phase of its master facilities plan to renovate, refurbish and rebuild its school facilities to ensure the buildings are safe and modern. Air conditioning has been added to several buildings – including recently renovated Wickersham Elementary School – as part of that plan.

All three schools dismissing early this week are expected to receive air conditioning in the fourth phase of the master plan, Aurand said.

Construction of a new building for Burrowes is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024 and renovations to Wheatland are scheduled for the fall of 2024.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Lancaster County on Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m.

According to AccuWeather, temperatures for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were expected to reach 98, 96 and 91 degrees, respectively.

