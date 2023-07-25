Lancaster County is predicted to experience its second heat wave of the year, with high humidity also in the picture, from Wednesday to Saturday.

On Wednesday, the temperature will reach the low 90s around midday. Thursday to Saturday is expected to be even worse, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s on Thursday, with a rise in humidity increasing the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. That pattern is expected to continue through Friday and Saturday.

An end to the extreme conditions could come Saturday afternoon into the evening. The forecast calls for a cold front moving in, setting up a much more comfortable Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-80s and a drop in humidity.

Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, said from Thursday to Saturday, temperatures should average 8 to 12 degrees above normal for this time of year. With humidity combined, heat index values will likely be between 100 and 105 degrees Friday afternoon and around 100 degrees both Thursday and Saturday afternoons.

“Never leave children or pets unattended in cars,” he said in an email Tuesday night. “On a 95-degree day, the internal temperature of a car can reach 130F in a matter of 25-30 minutes.”

Lancaster experienced its first heat wave of the year the first week of July, with the high temperature reaching 96 degrees. Pennsylvania is also under a drought watch.

On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Shapiro provided heat safety guidance to help Pennsylvanians navigate the conditions expected for the rest of the week.

The news release drew attention to heat-related illnesses, from heat cramps, the mildest, to heat stroke, the most severe.

Heat stroke symptoms include high body temperature (above 103 F); red, hot or dry skin but no sweating; rapid pulse; throbbing headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and unconsciousness.

Older adults are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses, the news release said. Pennsylvania’s Area Agencies on Aging have more information for older adults about how to stay cool.

Anyone who thinks they or someone else is suffering from heat stroke should call 911 and get the affected person out of the sun and cool them down.

When it comes to crops, Lancaster is only in trouble with the heat if it doesn’t rain.

Leon Ressler, agronomy educator with Penn State Extension, said at this point in the season, the main crop that might be affected is corn. Without rain, the heat wave could reduce pollination and, therefore, the harvest.

Heat also affects pets and livestock, according to state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. Some tips to care for animals in extreme heat include:

— Provide shade, water and fans.

— Avoid overworking livestock — work early in the morning, postponed routine heath management that might cause additional stress.

— Avoid unnecessary transportation — if a must, do so in the early morning or late evening.

— Walk dogs early in the morning or late in the evening.