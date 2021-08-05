Hot, humid air carried on winds from the south is likely to blow through Lancaster County later this week, kicking off a multiday heatwave with temperatures reaching 90 degrees and above.

That period of sweltering heat is expected to begin Friday, according to Amanda Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s State College office.

“It’s a lot different from the past few days, which have actually been pretty comfortable,” Wagner said, referring to cooler temperatures recently recorded in the Lancaster area, as well as elsewhere in the state.

Then, she highlighted Friday’s forecasted high temperature, which — early Wednesday afternoon — had been predicted at 91 degrees.

The expected warming is due to a weather system that is predicted to blow both heat and moisture to Lancaster County from the southern United States, specifically from near the Gulf of Mexico, Wagner said.

And that hot, humid air is expected to settle in the Lancaster area, she said.

“It looks like, for over the weekend and into next week, there will be above-normal temperatures,” Wagner said, referring to forecasted numbers, which put those temperatures at 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

That heatwave is likely to be made worse by sunny skies and high humidity, Wagner said, explaining the combination can make a 90-degree day feel like 100.

A National Weather Service forecast — posted Wednesday afternoon — for the Lancaster area is below:

– Today: Sunny skies are expected with a high temperature of about 85 and a low of about 63.

– Friday: Sunny skies are expected with a high temperature of about 91 and a low of about 68.

– Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected with a high temperature of about 88 and a low of about 67.

– Sunday: Sunny skies are expected with a high temperature of about 91 and a low of about 69.

– Monday: Sunny skies are expected with a high temperature of about 94 and a low of about 71.

Looking even further into the future, Wagner said data from the service’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts abnormally warm temperatures into the third week of August.

However, she also looked back to the period of May through July, explaining that this summer’s temperatures have been fairly normal throughout most of Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County. That could change, she said, if there is an especially hot August.

Meteorologists consider Sept. 1 the first day of fall. This year, that’s weeks before the season’s calendar start date on Sept. 22.