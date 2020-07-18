US debates school reopening, WHO warns 'no return to normal'

Heat waves are expected to hit central Pa., including Lancaster County, this weekend and into early next week.

According to the National Weather Service, the high for Saturday is 96 degrees and it's expected to drop to the low 70s during the night. It's projected to get even hotter on Sunday, with the high set at 97 degrees and the low at 75. With the added heat index, it could feel as high as 100 degrees on Sunday.

This wave is expected to carry over into early next week, where we see a high of at least 95 degrees up until Tuesday.

The NWS advises staying out of the heat as much as possible and to stay hydrated when outside. 

