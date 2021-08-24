Tuesday will be hot, humid and sunny in Lancaster County, beginning a heatwave predicted to last until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Beginning today, temperatures are expected to be a high around 90, climbing to the mid-90s by Thursday, NWS said. There's no rain in the forecast until later this week.

Temps will drop back into the 80s on Saturday, with weekend storms possible.

A heatwave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to NWS.

The hottest day is expected to be Thursday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms and temps reaching 94, NWS said.

Humidity today will be around 90%, causing the high of 90 to feel closer to 96, according to AccuWeather.

Click here for an hourly forecast.