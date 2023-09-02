Though September marks the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like the dog days of summer in Lancaster County into next week.

National Weather Service predicts a high in the mid 80s today, then highs in the mid 90s from Sunday through Thursday. The lows at night will only drop to the upper 60s.

A high pressure system over Pennsylvania will dip into the Carolinas and the southeastern portion of the U.S., according to Kyle Elliott, Weather Information Center Director for Millersville University.

"To the north of the high, westerly winds will direct unprecedentedly hot air over the central states eastward into the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic," Elliott said in an email. "In addition, a massive jet stream ridge, or 'heat dome,' will expand across the eastern two-thirds of the nation next week."

Elliott noted that no rain, or even much cloud cover, is in the forecast through Thursday, Sept. 7.

The record high at Millersville on Sept. 5 and 7 is 94 degrees set in 1922 and 1919, respectively. Elliot said there's a good chance the upcoming heat wave will break those records. He noted the heat could also potentially break Millersville's Sept. 6 record of 98 degrees set in 1922.

NWS defines a heat wave as a period of abnormally hot weather lasting more than two days.

"The one saving grace during next week's heatwave will be a lack of high humidity," Elliott said. "Heat indices won't be more than 1-3 degrees above the actual air temperature, but this still places them around 100°F."

If you have to go outside, here are some tips to stay safe:

- Drink plenty of fluids.

- Stay out of the sun and keep to air-conditioned rooms.

- Check in on relatives and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat.

- Make sure pets have plenty of fresh water and shelter from the sun.

- Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

- If you have to work outside, schedule strenuous activity for the early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose clothing.

