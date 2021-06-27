Lancaster County looks to be in for a heat wave this week with a few days of 90-degree temperatures in the forecast, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Monday's high could reach the low to mid-90s and Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar, with highs in the mid-90s, said Amanda Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

A hazardous weather outlook from NWS indicates heat indexes across central Pennsylvania could reach up to 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday − in other words, that's how hot it will actually feel outside.

A heat wave is defined by the NWS as a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days.

Temperatures Thursday, Friday and into the weekend should be slightly cooler, hovering in the low to mid-80s.

The 90-degree streak is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, but nothing too out of the ordinary, Wagner said.

“These heat waves aren’t uncommon this time of year,” she said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, with a similar chance for precipitation Tuesday, according to forecasters. Showers are more likely than not Wednesday and Thursday, with the chances of precipitation hitting 60% and 90% respectively.

None of the week’s storms are expected to be too severe, Wagner said.

“It’ll mostly be your common summertime thunderstorms,” she said. “It’ll go up, and then it’ll go down.”

The stormy weather will bring humidity, causing the heat indexes to approach 100 degrees in Lancaster County on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Wagner said.

“The sweat on your body can’t evaporate as fast when it’s so humid outside, so you’ll feel a lot hotter than it actually is,” she said.

People who are exercising or doing outdoor activities should take frequent breaks and stay hydrated, Wagner said. Parents and pet owners should be mindful not to leave their children and animals inside vehicles.

“Even in just a few minutes, the inside of your car can heat up very fast to over 100 degrees, even if it’s not 100 degrees outside,” she said.