A sweltering heat and humidity continued to swamp Lancaster County on Tuesday, and temperatures aren’t getting much cooler in the evenings, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

A low temperature of 72 degrees was recorded just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday at the Lancaster Airport, weather records there show. On Monday, the low temperature was 75 degrees, shortly before 5 a.m.

Tuesday night’s low temperature is expected to be around 72 degrees, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

Unusually warm low temperatures like these have been recorded across the region, said David Martin, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“What’s different about this heat wave is the low temperatures are staying abnormally warm, while humidity levels and dew points are very high for what you often get when it gets really hot,” Martin said. “Usually when it gets really hot you see more record-breaking afternoon temperatures and lower humidity levels, which allows the air mass to warm up a little bit differently.”

Long-term data isn’t available for Lancaster County, though the low temperature in nearby Harrisburg on Monday night was several degrees above the record-high low temperature there, set in 1991, Martin noted.

Afternoon temperatures have been just shy of record-highs across the region. In nearby Middletown it reached 98 degrees on Monday, close to the 87-year-old record of 100 degrees for that day set in 1934.

Temperatures reached 93 degrees at the Lancaster Airport at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, close to what the National Weather Service had forecast as the high for the day, according to weather data. A high temperature of 94 degrees was recorded on Monday at 3:53 p.m.

Wednesday is forecast to see similar temperatures that could reach 95 degrees, with a heat index of 101 degrees, the third consecutive day with temperatures that exceeded 90 degrees, according to a National Weather Service forecast. The National Weather Service defines a heat wave as a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in Lancaster County and much of south-central Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Excessive heat can be life-threatening to at-risk populations including children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, according to the heat advisory.

The WellSpan Health emergency department did not report any heat-related injuries or ailments Monday or Tuesday, a spokesperson there said.

Attempts to reach representatives with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC were not immediately successful.

Martin said people should use caution while outside, take frequent breaks from the heat and stay hydrated by drinking non-alcoholic fluids.