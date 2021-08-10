Certain people could be at risk as Lancaster County is expected to see sweltering heat in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A heat advisory will be in effect between noon and 7 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday, NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued across much of central Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon. Heat index values between 100 and 104 degrees are expected across the region.

NWS warns that hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and remain in air conditioned rooms, the NWS said. People are also urged to check up on relatives and neighbors and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.

Car interiors may reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, NWS warned. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Strenuous outdoor activities should be rescheduled to the early mornings or evenings, and lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn.