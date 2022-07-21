National Weather Service in State College has issued a heat advisory for Lancaster County as 90-degree weather is expected to persist Thursday.

The heat index value − what the temperature will actually feel like to the human body − could be even higher.

The advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, includes York, Dauphin, Lebanon, Chester and Berks counties.

Thursday's high will reach the mid to upper 90s, according to NWS. The weather agency expects the heat index value will exceed 100 degrees.

A heat advisory is issued when a heat index of 100 to 104 degrees is expected for at least two hours.

Beat the heat over the next few days:🥤Drink plenty of fluids🚫☀️Stay out of the sun as much as possible⬜️Wear light-colored clothing🌄🌆Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening#PAwx pic.twitter.com/tEmN1rScYZ — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 20, 2022