A heat advisory is in effect for Lancaster County Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Today's high will be around 96, but it will feel like 105, according to AccuWeather. Humidity will be around 87%.

It's the third day of a heatwave across central Pennsylvania. The heat advisory is also in effect for York, Lebanon and Dauphin County.

"Excessive heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations," NWS said in the advisory.

Temps are expected to stay in the mid-90s into Wednesday, before thunderstorms and rain cool off the county later in the week, according to NWS.

A hazardous weather outlook is also in effect for Lancaster County, according to NWS.

Following the heat advisory, NWS warns of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, with gusty winds and small hail possible, beginning Wednesday evening.