For the second day in a row, Lancaster County has been placed under a heat advisory in the midst of heat wave.

The advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wednesday's high temperature in Lancaster is expected to reach 97 degrees, but the heat index − what it actually feels like outside − is expected to reach 104 degrees.

A heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions, according to NWS.

Clouds are expected to move back into the area Wednesday night, along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low temperature will drop to the lower 70s.

Temperatures will dip to the 80s on Thursday, and rain is likely, according to NWS. Showers are also likely on Friday, and the high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.